Aggregate Expenditures Model and Macroeconomic Equilibrium

Alright, So let's take what we've learned about GDP and apply it to the aggregate expenditures model. This is an important one for this class. So let's get into it. Alright, So aggregate expenditures. When I say aggregate expenditures, remember aggregate, well, that's aggregate is in total, right? The total amount of expenditures. Well, it represents represents the total spending in an economy, Right? Aggregate expenditures, total spending. It's just a synonym there. So, we're gonna use the acronym A. E. For aggregate expenditures. Aggregate expenditures model is the E model. Okay, so when we talk about the aggregate expenditures model, what are we looking at? We're gonna be looking at spending. Right. So we're gonna be taking the relationship between the spending. So the money being spent in an economy and what's being produced. So production. Okay, So, it's not always gonna be necessarily true that what gets spent in an economy was produced that year, right? Maybe some of the production came from other years or during this year. Um So the spending and production don't necessarily have to line up. So when we talk about the aggregate expenditures model, um we're making this key assumption that prices are sticky. We've used this idea sticky prices before, and that just means that they're fixed, Right? They're sticky. They're not gonna be moving. So we're not gonna worry about prices when we deal with this model. So when we discuss this model, the idea here, the key idea is that in any particular year, the level of GDP, how much is going to be produced in that year, it's gonna be determined by the amount of spending, right? If there's a lot of money being spent by consumers, by businesses, by government, um well then there's going to be needed production to keep up with that spending. So that's what the idea of this model, the production has to keep up with our spending. Cool. So we learned about GDP, remember our formula here, consumption plus investment, plus government purchases, plus net exports. That's how we define G. D. P. When we first studied it. Right. And if that's not sticking with you, we'll definitely go back and refresh yourself on GDP because it's going to be important throughout this discussion. Alright, so aggregate expenditures, guess what? We're going to say that aggregate expenditures, expenditures, the money spent is gonna be the same thing, consumption plus investment plus government purchases plus net exports. Those are going to be the components here of aggregate expenditures. So, you're saying how now, is there a difference here, what's the difference between aggregate expenditures? GDP they look like the same exact thing. Well, guess what, when we're in equilibrium, when the, when the economy is in equilibrium, the spending and the production are going to be the same, so aggregate expenditures equals GDP in equilibrium. Okay, and when we talk about GDP, we're talking about real GDP, right, because we're not gonna let prices get into the way and Real GDP is just uh we're keeping prices constant when we use real GDP, so a equals GDP um That that is the key point we're gonna be looking for on a lot of these graphs, the amount of spending during a period is equal to the production during the period. So when when we're looking at this model, I want you to think like this, I want you to think of aggregate aggregate expenditures as the spending and G. D. P. As the production. Okay, so when we're looking for equilibrium, we want these equal, so what is the amount of spending and the amount of production that's going to equal the amount of spending? Right? We need to find that point on the graph. Okay, so we want these to be equal. And when we when we discuss aggregate expenditures, we're gonna have our four components, right, aggregate expenditures equals consumption plus investment, plus government purchases plus net exports, right? Just like we discussed above. Well, let's go ahead and define these terms a little more. Remember when we discussed the consumption function, the consumption function was just that we have our um our base level of consumption, we'll just say a is some base level of consumption that we have. Um If we had no income, right? And remember what we discussed about consumption as we have more money, we're gonna consume more, right? The more disposable income that we have, we're gonna consume more. And what did we consume more? We consumed more by this marginal propensity to consume, right? The marginal propensity to consume, tells us that for each extra dollars we have, how much of that dollar are we going to spend and how much of that dollar are we gonna save? So the marginal propensity to consume is of that dollar. How much of it are we going to consume? So let's say the marginal propensity was 0.8 right? That they would have to tell you something like that, right? And that would mean that if you had one more dollar, you'd spend 80 cents out of that dollar and save 20 cents out of that dollar. So what we do is the marginal propensity to consume times are disposable income, which will say is y de disposable income. Right? So this is the equation of a line right here, right? Just like when we studied consumption function as as we have more disposable income, we're going to consume more. So there was an upward slope on that line. Now, investment, government purchases and net exports, they're not going to have this kind of upward slope. They're just gonna be constant. Okay, there's going to be a constant amount of investment, a constant amount of government purchases and a constant amount of net exports, at least in this class. Right? We're not gonna make it more complicated than that. We're just gonna be given a number. This is the amount of investment um during this year, this is the amount of government purchases, this is the amount of net exports consumption is going to go up as there's more income as there's more GDP right? The more GDP there is, well, there's more income being made, right? Because there's more production, there's more people being hired more income. So consumption is related to G. D. P. As GDP goes up while consumption goes up with it. Okay, and we're gonna keep the other one's constant. Now, what happens if we have a change in one of these other ones investment, government purchases or net exports? Well, we're gonna have the multiplier effect and we're gonna talk about that more in other videos Where we're going to see how they can be affected by the multiplier where a change in investment or a change in government purchases, say like a boost of $5 million dollars in investment. Well, that's going to have a multiplier effect on the amount of GDP that comes out of it. Alright, we'll talk about how that looks in further videos, but for now, let's just know that those are going to be affected by the multiplier concern um is going to have that, that linear equation. And the other ones are just constants. Cool. So this is the basics of the aggregate expenditures model, right? We're gonna be looking at spending and production. Okay, so let's go ahead and look at an example, kind of a numerical example and then we'll discuss this in more detail in the next video. Cool, let's keep

