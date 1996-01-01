Externalities on the Graph

Alright, now, let's see what these externalities look like on the graph. Let's start here with the negative externality and our example of that paper production company. Right? So the company has a factory on a lake and it dumps chemicals into the lake, where on that same lake there's residents that live on the other side of the lake, right? So they're affected by these chemicals, polluting their lake and it affects their quality of life there. Cool. So let's go ahead and see what it looks like on the graph here. We're gonna start with our what we're kind of used to, right? We've got our D one here downward demand. S one upward supply, right? We've got our price access with the price of paper and quantity of paper down there. Right? So we've got kind of what we're used to and we've got here um this quantity of the market, right? So the market here is at an equilibrium, we are going to say it's at equilibrium, but the fact is that this market isn't including all of our costs, right? We've got this cost of pollution. This s one that we see here, this is the private cost right up above. We talked about private cost um being that supply curve that we're used to. So this s one kind of includes uh the things we would expect a paper company too, including their cost, like cutting down the trees and processing them. You know, those types of things are included in this cost curve, but what they didn't include is that cost of pollution, right? They're not including that in their in their cost. When they're figuring out how much how much to charge, right? How much to supply. So what happens is that there's this additional cost, Right? So what do you think happens when there's more costs if you remember from our shifts, right? When we were shifting supply and demand? Well, when we had additional costs, right, those additional costs shifted supply to the left, right? So remember in this chapter, or at least this unit, what we're gonna see is we're gonna be talking about um supply and demand, but we're gonna be extending it to society as a whole. So when we think of supply, we're gonna think of all the cost to society, right? Not just the cost of the supplier, but those external costs too. And the benefits, right? The demand curve is gonna include those private benefits that we're used to in the demand curve, plus these external benefits. Right? So it's gonna be society as a whole, is the picture we're trying to paint. Cool. So, if s one is there right? We've got our private cost but now we've got this additional cost from the externality. Well, we're gonna have to draw our new supply curve which is not really a shift. Okay. I don't want you to think that we're shifting the supply curve to the left. Um What we're doing is showing the true cost right over here, what we've done is essentially shifted to the left. but what we're showing is that we've got an extra cost, right? This curve already existed, it's just that we didn't show the pollution in our original curve, right? So it's not like now the market shifted to this new position. The equilibrium is still where we were right, that we're not at the correct equilibrium because we're not counting for that cost. Um but what we can see by showing this shift, right? So this extra shift represents that extra cost from pollution. And we've got here. S. two, right? And this is gonna be the marginal social cost curve from above, right? So this includes all our costs. And now, remember what I'm saying is it's not that we shifted to this new position because this pollution already existed in the original market. So what we're doing is we're just recognizing that the pollution exists, right? Okay. So the cost of the pollution exists. Now, let's see what that really means in our market. So if I go down here, it shows that the real equilibrium Q. Star right? This is the efficient equilibrium. If we were to account for all costs and all benefits would be right there, and our efficient price would be somewhere over here, Right? But I want to focus on this quantity, that's the important part. And what we'll see is that we're over producing in this case, right? We're overproducing um because we're not accounting for all of our costs, right? So the market, when we don't consider this pollution is going to be producing here at this Q. M. Which I'm calling Qm. Like Q. Market, right? And that P. M. Is that price on the market, Right? But it's an equilibrium that we've reached. But it's a wrong equilibrium because it doesn't account for all our costs. Cool. So in that case of the negative externality, we're producing too much, right? Because we're not accounting for all our costs, we end up over producing, right? And anytime we're not at our efficient equilibrium, um we have we have deadweight loss, right inefficiencies. It's not a good thing, right? We want to be at that efficient equilibrium in this case the negative externality keeps us from it. So let's go ahead and see what happens with a positive externality. Right? Here, you might be thinking positive externalities, that's a good thing, right? Extra productivity in our society and less contagious population, these are all good things. And you're right. But let's see what happens on the graph when we consider these externalities. So just like before we've kind of got our standard situation where we've got D. One here and s one um And we've got our original equilibrium there, right? And remember this isn't gonna be our efficient equilibrium because we're not counting for all our costs and benefits in this case, we're talking about education, right? So we discussed how education creates this extra benefit of a more productive population, right? So there's this external benefit to people outside just you getting the education or the university supplying the education, everyone else is also benefiting, right? So there's this extra benefit in this case. So what do you think is gonna happen? Right, When we had an extra cost, we shifted supply to the left. Right? Now, we have an extra benefit. So this is an extra good thing, right? And we are here, when we talk about benefits, we're gonna move with the demand curve, right? The demand curve is gonna represent our benefits. So here with the one we had our private benefits, right? And that's what we're used to. Right? When we think about college, you know, when you, when you were considering going to college, you were probably sitting there like, man, if I go to college, you know, our whole country will be way more productive. I should go to college because our country will be more productive. You know, that's probably not what's going through your head, right? You're probably thinking about, oh, I go to college, you know, I'll get a higher paying job, I'll be more specialized, right? Not you don't think about these external benefits, but they do exist. So in this case, since we have extra benefits, the demand curve is gonna shift to the right, right? Because this is a good thing. In the other case, we had a bad thing. So we shifted to the left here. it's a good thing and we say we put our benefits on our demand curve. So the demand curve will shift to the right, we're gonna have this new demand curve groups get the color somewhere to the right here. Cool. And remember all these things are quite intangible, right? It's kind of hard to say how much extra benefit we get from this more productive society, right? It's really hard to say. So here it's easy, you know, we can just put an estimate but in real life you can see it could be kind of hard to to deal with this in practice. So let's go ahead and do this. So we've got D. Two now, right, we've shifted to the right and this D. Two is gonna be our marginal social benefit curve. Right? This includes um all of all of our benefits, right? Not only the private benefit you get from going to college but the benefit you put on everyone else because you're smarter. Cool. So let's see what happens here. We've got our original equilibrium which had that Q market, right? And the price on the market. So although this is an equilibrium, this isn't our efficient equilibrium, right? Because we weren't accounting for all costs and benefits. So if we go here um if we go up here, this is our true equilibrium, right? The efficient equilibrium and let's go ahead and look at our quantity here. So our quantity would be somewhere up here. Q. Star, right, are efficient equilibrium and our price something like this. But let's focus on quantity. Again, that's that's the that's the real kicker here. Again, you see that the market by itself um is not gonna produce the efficient quantity, right? We are under the efficient quantity. In this case we're under producing right? When we leave the market to do its own thing, it doesn't count for these extra benefits and it under produces this education, Right? So you'll see that we were thinking, oh this is a positive thing, right? People are smarter, but what ends up happening is we're not providing enough education um as the market wants, right? And that's because we don't consider this extra benefit. So what ends up happening in these cases, you'll see like the government can step in and you know, help the market reach that equilibrium quantity. So we'll see that in other videos. But let's go ahead and make our conclusions here. Cool. So the first thing is that we're gonna see that externalities are gonna cause market failures, right? Positive and negative. Regardless of uh which kind of externality it causes a market failure. And remember that's just an inefficient market, right? Anytime we're inefficient, um we have a market failure. So in the case of a negative externality, we were overproducing, right? We weren't at our equilibrium quantity, We're inefficient anytime we're not at equilibrium. So our overproduction was in the case of a negative externality and we had under production in the case of a positive externality, right? And in both cases were not efficient. And anytime we're not efficient, anytime we have this market failure, we've got a dead weight loss. Right? And when we talk about externalities, we're not gonna be like calculating the deadweight loss as much or anything like that. But I still want to point it out to you on the graph, just so you see where it is, Right? Um It'll help your intuition here too, with dead weight loss. So when we talk about dead weight loss, right? This um we have to look at our equilibrium point and then we've got that bow tie, right, that bowtie of deadweight loss and we gotta pick which side we should be on. So, what what's tricky here is that our equilibrium is actually this point up here, right. The one where our marginal social cost curve um crosses So what are we gonna see? We're seeing that we're overproducing right, We should be producing at this point um that at that quantity, but we're actually up at this quantity. So what we're going to see is that this overproduction causes this dead weight loss up here, right? So a lot of you might have thought that the dead weight loss would have been somewhere around here, or in here. Right, that's wrong because our equilibrium is this point up here. Cool. So we're not gonna calculate or anything. I just kinda wanted to point it out to you. So if that's the case there, where do you think the deadweight loss is gonna be on our positive externality? Well, we're gonna start again at our equilibrium, right? And this is our true equilibrium Q. Star here. Um And this time we're under producing, right? So we want to be at that Q. Star, but we're only trading here at Q Market. So everything here didn't happen right? We're not making these trades even though they're efficient for society. So those that surplus between Q. Market and Q. Star was lost, right? We didn't get it. That's the deadweight loss. Alright, so that's where they are on the graph. Um Don't worry about it too much. I kind of just wanted to point out to you and last year is that why do externalities exist? And the main reason here is because we have property rights that are either not clearly defined or difficult to enforce. Okay, so property rights is kind of like the backbone to this issue. It's pretty easy to explain with that paper production facility. It's true in the case of positive externalities too, but it gets a little more intangible tricky. But let's talk about this negative one. It will make sense. So in this case of this production factory, right? And they're polluting the lake that these people live on. So let's say that in the first scenario, the the company owns the lake, right? The factory that produces the paper owns the lake as well. Well, in this case there's no problem, right? They own the lake, they're allowed to pollute it. So there's not really an externality here. It's the residents fault for choosing to live on this lake that this company owns. Right? So they should have known about that when they bought that that house. Alright? So if the company owns the lake then they're allowed to pollute it, right? There's no externality there. But what if the people own the lake? If the people were to own the lake, right? The people who live on the lake in the lake and now a factory moves in and starts trying to pollute it. Well, the people would say you're not allowed to pollute it. But in this case the factory could maybe say what if we pay you each, you know, $10,000 a month, and we can put pollution in the lake, then maybe people will be like, well, that sounds pretty nice. I guess you could pollute my lake, right? But in that case the property rights are defined, right? So the company is willing to internalize the cost of pollution, Bye bye paying these people, right? In this case, when the company pays the residents to pollute the lake, they're taking the cost of pollution, right? In this case, that private cost is going to include the externality, right? So we're gonna reach this this efficient point because of that extra cost that they're imposing on themselves, right? They want to pollute so they're paying the money to pollute. So those property rights make a big deal there, right? But in most cases, what happens especially with lakes and stuff, Nobody owns it, right? It's one of those things, it's like, hey man, you can't just own a lake man. The lake is mother mother Earth, right? You can't own a lake. So, it's that idea of it's kind of like who owns the lake? Nobody's stopping the factory from polluting the lake because nobody has the property rights there. So, we end up in these cases of these externalities, Right? And that's because it all boils down to these property rights. All right, cool. So that's kind of how we're going to see these externalities, uh, kind of play out here. Why don't we go ahead and do some practice problems related to this? Let's do that. Now,

