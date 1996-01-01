Understanding the PPF

in this video. I'm going to introduce you to an economic model called the production possibilities frontier. So here we have a graph with the production possibilities frontier on it. We're gonna call it the PPF, for short, some books call it the PPC. Um But I'm gonna use pdf throughout these videos. So the PPF, it's a graph showing the combinations of output and an economy can produce with the available resources. Right? So this is what kind of mix of products can we produce with what we have? All right. So, we're gonna make some assumptions when we deal with this graph, um we've got to goods is what's gonna be the production of our society when we do a PPF. So in this example, we've got the economy of clutch Topia here, uh creating both thin crust pizzas and robots. Right? That is what we produce in clutch Topia, thin crust pizza and robots. We're gonna assume we've got a fixed amount of resources. Right? So this involves scarcity, right? We don't have unlimited resources. We have a fixed amount. And for our example, it's not gonna grow or shrink. We've got a certain amount of resources, a certain amount of labor, a certain amount of land, human capital, Right? Um So it's a certain amount of the inputs into the process. Um And our last assumption is that we've got fixed technology as well. Okay, So nothing's gonna be changing in this society. That's the idea. All right. So let's go to the graph we've got clutch Topia producing thin crust pizzas and robots. So along this line is what we call the PPF. So this blue line on the graph that is clutched? Oh pIA's P. P. F. Okay. So that is the production possibilities frontier. And when we look at this graph, we're gonna look at a couple of key points here. So we look at the point way up here on the graph where we're producing uh 10,000 robots up there, right? Where you have 10,000 robots, but no pizza. So in clutch Topia, if we put all our efforts to robot production, we could have 10,000 robots. Now, let's say clutch Topia. Put all their efforts to pizza production for thin crust pizzas. We could pop out four four million pizzas, Right? But zero robots, if we were at this point uh down here on the graph, but we can also produce some mix of the two. Right? We can have some robots and some pizza. But we know that if we have four million pizzas, we're not gonna be able to have any robots. Right? So four million is the maximum amount of pizzas with no robots. But let's say we're at a point like right here, right, We can have a mix of Say three million pizzas and 4 4000 robots there. Right? So anywhere along that line is still part of the mix we can attain. Right? So we've got two things to think about. We've got attain ability, right? Is it attainable or unattainable? This level of production. So what we're gonna say is that anywhere inside and on the graph or excuse me, on the PPF. So on the line as well inside and on the line is attainable, it's a mix of production that we can attain. Right? Um So what I'm saying here is yes, we could be at this line on the line here at um three million pizzas and 4000 robots. But it's totally possible that we could be say at this point right here in blue where we're producing one million pizzas and 2000 robots, right? That is still an attainable amount of production compare that to an unattainable amount. So I'm gonna write attainable here, inside of yellow attainable and for unattainable I'm gonna use this light blue. So anything out here outside the graph, right. Anything outside the graph is going to be unattainable. It's an amount of production that we cannot achieve with our current resources, our current technology. Right? So let me show you an example here, if I were to put a point out here, say at this point in blue um now we're saying we want three million pizzas and eight million excuse me, 7000 robots. And that's just unattainable because it's outside of the curve. So outside of the curve of the PPF we are gonna call unattainable. Okay, so inside is attainable, outside is unattainable. And one more thing I want to talk to about real quick is productive efficiency and allocated efficiency. So we call something productively efficient. If you scroll down a little bit we've got here, productive efficiency is producing at any point on the PPF. So any points on the PPF is productively efficient. That means we are getting the most we can with our current situation. Right? So we're saying we're efficient if we're anywhere along the curve. So this point right here, if we go back to the curve, I'm gonna start putting some points in black. All these points are productively efficient anywhere here along the graph. Right? That's all productively efficient on the graph. Okay, um, an allocated efficiency, if you see right there below productive efficiency. That's just a little more subjective. This is that you're producing the correct mix based on consumer preferences. So that's the idea of do the consumers of clutch topia, do they want three million pizzas or do they want one million pizzas? It all depends on the consumer choices and that's the allocated efficiency that you see. But on the graph, it's easy to tell if you're being productively efficient, productive efficiency is reached by being on the graph. Cool. So let's continue and we'll do a practice

Hide transcripts