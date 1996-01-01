Persistent Budget Deficit

Alright now, let's see some of the long run effects of fiscal policy. So, let's start with the first situation, which is one that we kind of see happening in the US right now is a persistent government budget deficit, that means that the tax revenues, the money they're bringing in is less than their spending. Okay. So they're spending more than they are bringing in revenue. They have a budget deficit. So how are they going to pay for this deficit is by borrowing funds, right? Just like anyone, uh when you, when you need money, you're gonna borrow it to to make up your debts. So when the government needs to borrow money, we have what's called the crowding out effect. Okay, this is this is one of those buzzwords that they love to use is the crowding out effect. And this is where the government is competing with firms for low nable funds and that's gonna drive up the intro. So it's kind of follow, let's see how this leads to higher interest rates when the budget, when there's a budget deficit. Well, the government is going to be borrowing money, right? The government's gonna be borrowing money, meaning there's more demand for money driving up the price of money, which is interest, right? So when the government is borrowing, there's more people trying to borrow. There's not just firms trying to borrow money right now. Now there's also government trying to borrow money and they're going to fight for those low nable dollars driving the price up. So with that interest rate higher. Well now, at a higher interest rate, there's gonna be less investment spending, right? Because investors want to have a low interest rate when they're going to invest in long term things like factories and equipment, whatever they're gonna build, they want to have a lower interest rate to have higher profit. So the higher the interest rate goes to lower the investment spending is gonna go, which leads to lower long run growth, right? Because if there's no investment spending, no factories being built, no equipment, no buildings being built. Well, those are the things that we need those investments, those capital investments for long term growth. So this budget deficit has long term implications on our GDP, right? Our long term growth, our long run growth of our economy is stunted by having a budget deficit. So the debt leads to interest payments. And that's going to put pressure on future budgets, right? The more money you borrow now, well, that's the more interest you're gonna have to pay off later. So in further in, in further years, we're gonna have to be even more conservative with our spending because of all of these interest payments. So in the in future years, the government's gonna have to increase taxes or cut spending to pay off the debt. Right? They're gonna have to be more conservative in the future. Now, the government should try to balance extra spending during recessions with surpluses during expansions, right? So when they're when they're in a recession, maybe they should increase their spending and then in an expansion maybe they should pull it back. Does this actually happen? Not really. Right. Even though they boost up their spending during a recession a lot of times, it's hard to take back that spending. Okay. Sometimes once that's once those wheels are in motion, it's hard to kind of stop the train of government spending from going. So it doesn't really happen that they balance out when they spend a lot with times where the economy is good and spend less. Okay, so that's really what happens with the persistent government deficit a budget deficit? Is this crowding out effect leads to stunted long run growth. Okay, let's pause here and let's talk about long run tax policy in the next video. Yeah.

