Alright. So now we have the tools to analyze supply and demand together on one graph we're gonna see how different price levels can affect the amount of quantity demanded and quantity supplied as well as see how markets tend to move towards equilibrium. So I use this word equilibrium and it really just means balance. We're gonna try and balance the market. So what does it mean for the market to be in balance? That is gonna be when the quantity demanded equals the quantity supplied. So the amount that people are willing to buy in the market is the same amount that the producers are willing to supply to the market at that price. Cool. So there is gonna be this equilibrium and at that equilibrium we're gonna have an equilibrium price and then equilibrium quantity. Right? So at this price we're gonna call it P Star, this Star means equilibrium. Right. That's the that's the notation that we use for the equilibrium price. And at that price, quantity supplied is gonna equal quantity, demand it. And the same thing with equilibrium quantity. We're gonna use a Q Star to tell us that it's the equilibrium quantity and this is gonna be the quantity at that price. Right. So I think it's gonna be really easy to see this on the graph. So let's go down here. Now if you guys were going to guess where equilibrium was on that graph, where would you guess? This would be my first guess. And I'm hoping that it was your first guest too. It's gonna be right here where the lines intersect. Right? So let's go ahead and label our graph. Right? We have our price axis here are quantity access over here. Right? And which line is supply and which line is demand? So demand. You remember demand? We've got the demand downward the double Ds. We know that this is our demand line right here and this is our supply line going up. And at that point where they intersect that is our equilibrium point. So at this point, let's notice a few things, notice what the price is here, We've got the price of six which is going to be what we call p star, right, equilibrium price. And let's go down on the quantity for each of the graphs let's look at the quantity supplied and the quantity demanded at this point. Well, at this point, right, We see on the red line, if we go down from that point We're gonna see a quantity of 10. Right? And that's the quantity I'm gonna put equals quantity supplied as well. As if you look on the blue line going down from that point, we're at the same point right. Which equals quantity demanded as well. So that is our cue star here at 10. Right? So we found our our equilibrium price and are equal equilibrium quantity by the intersection of the two lines on the graph. Pretty easy. We can also find equilibrium on a schedule like we have on the right here. So notice I've got our prices for Supreme Pizza and by the way, this is the same information that's on the graph, I've graphed the information from the schedule. Um and we're gonna find the same equilibrium in this schedule. So notice the way to find it here in the schedule is to find where the quantity supplied equals the quantity demanded. Right? And that was our definition of equilibrium. So let's look at all the different um quantity demanded and the different quantities supplied at the different prices. And you'll find that at a price of $6, we are going to have equal quantity supplied and quantity demanded. And that's exactly what we found on the graph as well. Right? So we've got our P. Star right here of $6 and our Q star is going to be these 10 units. Cool. I hope that makes sense. It shouldn't be too hard to find equilibrium. Um Let's go ahead and move on to the next video.

