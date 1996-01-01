So, let's move on to the next topic here. Uh, the idea of equality, Right, So, we've been talking about efficiency to this point, right? How do we make the right stuff? How do we make as much as possible? But this is more about the distribution of these, this production, Right? Equality is talking about the fair distribution of the economic benefits. Right? So the idea of getting my fair share. Um and in this course, we're definitely going to be spending a lot more time on efficiency than equality, but it is gonna come up when we're dealing with, you know, policy making, um, and, you know, government intervention in the market, things like that. But let's look at our example, you know, equity a lot of times it has to do with ethics to, you know, maybe is it even ethical, you know, to produce at 0.8? You know, these people that only have beer, you're in no sustenance. Yes, I know the Seminoles can get by in that lifestyle, but is it ethical? Right. These kinds of questions that that's what we're dealing with when we're talking about equality. Not really, um, as key to this course, but you'll see that it is important to economics to make sure that the distribution of the, of of resources is also happening in an equitable way. Cool. So let's move on.

