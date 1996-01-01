Alright now let's discuss the three types of unemployment, frictional structural and cyclical unemployment, let's check it out. Let's start here with frictional unemployment. So frictional unemployment, this is a short term unemployment that arises when workers are in between jobs. So I like to think of it as the friction that occurs between jobs, right? We got to try and remember each of these separate separately. So it's the friction that occurs between jobs, right? The free that's occurring between two jobs. So what happens is when someone leaves a job or they're laid off, Well they start the job search process right there, it's the process of looking for a suitable job. Each worker is gonna have some set of skills and they're gonna need to find a job that matches that set of skills right? And along with that we've got seasonal unemployment that's included here in frictional unemployment because it's it's in between jobs, right? If you have a job as a santa's elf and christmas season's over, well you got to find another job, you're in between two jobs, that's frictional unemployment. So we say that frictional unemployment is okay, We say it's okay it's gonna occur because it's just finding a good match for a job, We want all of the workers to have good matching jobs, right? We want their skills to match what they're doing. So when you have a good job it increases a good match, increases job satisfaction, a good job match. So we want people to be as productive as possible in a job they're good at, so we say that frictional unemployment is okay in that situation. So notice this is an example of why um frictional unemployment exists. Let's say there's a job opening for a pastry chef right? There's a job opening for a pastry chef. However you're an unemployed electrical engineer. Well that's not a good fit for you right? You should be looking for an engineering job even though that there is this job available. Well that job will be better filled by someone who's trained as a chef. So what happens is with frictional unemployment, workers still have marketable skills. Okay and that's important when it comes to frictional unemployment. Actually gonna highlight that here. Workers still have marketable skills when it comes to frictional unemployment. So they're just in between two jobs of using those skills that they have. However let's look at structural unemployment here, structural unemployment is a bigger problem. This is a longer term unemployment from the mismatch of worker skills to the available jobs. So now we're saying that um the skills that workers have built up there, the human capital that they have. What they what they know how to do is not really relevant anymore. So an example of that is when there's a lot there were a lot of two D animators in a three D. World, right? Where Pixar movies started kicking off, You don't see so many two D. Animations anymore. Right? You don't see movies that are just cartoons as much as you see movies that are kind of three D. Little creatures running around. So those two D. Animators found themselves in a tough spot, right? Because they spent their life learning how to draw and learning how to do two D. Animation. And those skills weren't as marketable anymore. Right. So structural unemployment we say is a serious problem because now we're finding workers that their their skills are not marketable. So that's a bigger problem. Right? The workers skills are not marketable when it comes to structural unemployment. So this is a changing job structure. Right? This is when we when we say structural unemployment it's because the job structure of the economy has changed. So now the skills the workers have are no longer able to find jobs with the skills that they have. So what's gonna happen is there's gonna need additional training education or just relocate to a new place where their their skills are suitable. Okay. So structural unemployment is is worse because now the worker skills are unmarketable. Finally we have cyclical unemployment. Now cyclical cyclical unemployment is unemployment caused by the business cycle. So the business cycle that's where we get cyclical and that it comes during a recession specifically a recession. Is is where we have more unemployment. The economy is on a downturn, there's less production and higher unemployment during a recession. Okay so what we saw is cyclical unemployment, it's cyclical, right? We're gonna lose some jobs, we're gonna have more unemployment. But then the recession will end and that unemployment will go away, people will get their jobs back. Excuse me. So, What we saw in this last reception during 2008, there were a lot of companies laid off workers, but as the economy recovered, they rehired those workers, people got jobs back again. So this cyclical unemployment, it's part of the business cycle, right? It's gonna happen as we go into recessions, as this business cycle continues to do its loop and it comes from the lack of demand for the goods and services, right? So if if we're thinking of like ford Motor come, the economy is in a recession, nobody's buying cars. Well, they don't need to be producing cars. So why are they going to keep all these workers in their factories if they're not even producing cars? So there's a lack of demand? Well then there's a lack of demand for the the workers as well. Cool. Let's pause right here, and we're gonna discuss the idea of full employment natural unemployment a few more key terms when it comes to unemployment. But what you what you want to know here is that these are the three types of unemployment and you're gonna want to be able to distinguish between the three frictional structural and cyclical. Cool. Let's pause and we'll continue in the next

