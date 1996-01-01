So let's continue the idea of the relationship between the money market and the aggregate demand curve by including the entire aggregate demand aggregate supply model. This is the A. D. A. S. Model that we learned previously, we're gonna see how the money market affects this model. So remember the Fed has two main goals when it comes to monetary policy. It's managing the employment in the economy, the the level of employment, they want high employment and they want price stability, right? They want they don't want prices to go out of control through high inflation. So when the economy is in recession, real GDP is below its potential output. We're not we're in recession that the spending is low, there's not as much uh GDP happening as we would want. So during this recession we see what cyclical unemployment. So there's a lot of unemployment and there's low investment going on which is affecting aggregate demand, right? This investment aggregate demand is down because there's not investment going on during the recession. So the Fed is going to employ what's called expansionary monetary policy. They want the economy to expand, right expansionary means they want more GDP, they want GDP to increase. So how do they get GDP to increase? They want to entice investment. So how can they entice investment by managing the interest rate? They can lower the interest rate right? If they if they can get a lower interest rate in the economy. Well it's gonna entice businesses to spend money right? There's low interest, they can make investment in long term purchases because they can take out loans at lower lower cost. So let's look at how an expansionary monetary policy looks like in the money market and R. A. D. A. S. Model. So we're in a situation where in recession, right? Let's look at our A. D. A. S. Model and let's label it real quick. So in our A. D. A. S. Model we have our price level and our GDP right, the real GDP on our other access here on our X axis. So let me get out of the way and what do we have here? Which curves are this are are on our graph here, we've got our long run aggregate supply, our short run aggregate supply and our and our aggregate demand curve. Right? There's no short run or long run with the aggregate demand. We just have one curve there so notice what's happening here, our short run equilibrium where the aggregate demand and the short run aggregate supply are lower than our our long run equilibrium GDP, right, what do we have here in the short run, I'm gonna say short run equilibrium is gonna have this lower GDP. Right, lower GDP because we're in a recession, right? The short run equilibrium has this lower amount of G. D. P. And this is the price level currently. So we'll say P one here in this case. And now what does the Fed wanna do the Fed wants to employ expansionary monetary policy, They want to get us back to this higher level of GDP are long run equilibrium level of GDP? So they want to increase um the amount of G. D. P. And like we said they're gonna lower the interest rate to stimulate the economy. Okay. So how are they going to do that? Let's first look into the money market. So remember on the money market we have our interest rate on the Y axis and we've got the quantity of money here on the X. Axis, right? So the interest rate being the price of money and they want to bring the the interest rate down. So right now the money supply is here at M. S. One, the money demand is here and we've got this equilibrium Interest rate right here are one. So they want to bring the the interest rate down, right? They want the interest rate lower to stimulate the economy to increase investment. So they want to bring it down here to R2. What do they have to do in the money supply to get to this new equilibrium interest rate? Do they need to increase or decrease the money supply? They need to increase the money supply right? By having a higher money supply, then we would have a new equilibrium down where we want it at our two. So this new money supply by expanding the money supply, we'll have the new equilibrium at this lower rate. This lower rate right here which is our two, right? So that would be their target is to increase the money supply by that much to lower the interest rate by that much. So, what are they going to do in this case? Do they buy or sell Treasury securities? Remember this is always the case that the Fed is either buying or selling Treasury securities from the public uh to to affect the money supply. So the Fed is giving something to the public and the public is giving something to the Fed here. The Fed is either giving up money or getting money. They want to increase the money supply, right? So they want to increase the money in the hands of the public. So they're gonna give money to the public in this case, and they're going to get securities right? They're gonna purchase the securities. So in this case they're purchasing securities to increase the money supply, which leads to a lower interest rate. Okay, so this is kind of how all of these moving pieces work, right? We're starting with the purchase of securities, which leads to a higher money supply, which leads to a lower interest rate and this lower interest rate. How is it going to affect our A. D. A. S. Model? So, this is the final piece of the puzzle. This is why the Fed did all of this is because they want to affect the A. D. A. S. Model and get us back to our long run GDP equilibrium. So at this lower interest rate, we already said that it's going to affect investment right? There's an increase to investment. But there's also we've seen increases to consumption and net exports as well. All of those are affected by the lower interest rate. Uh the lower interest rate leads to higher consumption, higher investment, higher net exports, all of these moving parts. So the goal of the Fed is to shift the aggregate demand curve. They want the aggregate demand curve to increase, so they're enticing people to spend more money, not just the citizens, but the firms as well, and foreigners as well. So in this case what's gonna happen is the aggregate demand curve is gonna shift to the right, so we're gonna have this shift to the right to this new equilibrium over here, get it across in the middle there and this is our aggregate demand too. So the final piece of the puzzle there, leading to our new long run equilibrium right here. So our long run equilibrium right here, we're now back to our full potential of G. D. P. In our long run equilibrium. But what's happened to the price level at this long run equilibrium, we found that we have a higher price level, right, a higher price level in this uh long run equilibrium. So there's a lot of moving parts there, right. We saw a lot of things happening but it all comes down to what open market operation did the Fed do? How does that affect our money market and the relationship between the level of interest rate and aggregate demand as well? Alright, so now let's see the opposite where the Fed wants to employ a contractionary monetary policy. Let's see it in the

Hide transcripts