So when we talk about aggregate supply we have to talk about aggregate supply in the short run and in the long run separately they're gonna look different on the graph. Let's start with the long run and then we'll do short run in another video. So we're still here in the aggregate demand aggregate supply model. And we're explaining short run fluctuations in GDP and price. But long run aggregate supply is still important because we're gonna have a long run equilibrium and short run equilibrium when we look at the graph together. So let's go ahead and describe long run aggregate supply which we're gonna label L. R. A. S long run aggregate supply right there. So in the long run the quantity of G. D. P. So we'll say real GDP right the amount of quant the quantity of goods um depends on the availability of resources. Right. If we think about the long run, well the amount of GDP we're gonna be able to make in the long run, well it depends on what we have available to make products, right? How much um how much of our factors of production these resources are available. So when we think about real GDP, the goods and services that are being produced? The quantity of goods and services produced in the economy? Well it depends on the availability of these factors of production of these resources. How much labor is there in this economy? How much capital is there? How much natural resources available? Technology, right what's available to to create G. D. P. So you can imagine in the long run we're going to be limited by that by these factors right there's gonna be some total amount that we can produce and we're going to run out of labor, we're gonna run out of capital. There's not gonna be anything left to produce anymore, everything's going to be being utilized. So the current price level does not affect Real GDP. Right? Because when we talk about Real GDP and the reason we use Real GDP is because we're focused on that quantity of goods that we can create. Not just a dollar value of goods because if prices go up well it's gonna look like we have more GDP but we're producing the same amount of stuff. So Real GDP is used is calculated using base here prices so that that doesn't get in the way, right? We're focused on the quantity of goods that are being produced and the only thing that's gonna affect that is the availability of factors of production. So once we have a certain amount of factors of production, the price level doesn't matter. Uh for for the amount we can produce. So remember when we deal with the graph in here in this model, the A. D. A. S. Model price level is on our Y axis and G. D. P. R. Real GDP is here on our X axis. So what does this tell us? So remember that the price level doesn't affect the amount of Real GDP only the amount of factors of production that we have. So if at any point in time we have a certain amount of factors of production. So much. So many people in the economy. Right? The population, the working working force of the economy, the amount of factories and equipment we have in the economy, how educated those people are, how much natural resources like oil or lumber would you know whatever we might have in the economy available. Um The price level isn't going to affect what we can produce in the long run. So what we see is we end up having a straight vertical line for our long run aggregate supply. This is R. L. R. A. S. Is always going to be a vertical line. Why? Because the price level doesn't affect how much we can produce in the long run. Right? No matter what, whether we're have high prices, medium prices, low prices were always able to produce this amount of G. D. P. In the long run, right? This is the G. D. P. In the long run and it's the potential of our society, right? The total potential of our society. If everyone uh if we have full employment and we're utilizing all our resources, this is what we would produce in our in our society regardless of the price level. Okay so the long run average aggregate supply is always gonna be directly straight up and down like this. All right. So this is how we define our long run aggregate supply is based on those available resources, but just like any of our curves, this long run aggregate supply can shift left and shift right for different reasons. And guess what? That might be. It would be because of the factors of production, right? If we have more people in the economy, well, we're gonna have more GDP possible in the long run. If we have smarter people, if we have more natural resources, those are all going to shift our graph. So let's pause here and let's talk about those shifts in the neck.

