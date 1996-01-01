Alright, let's try this example. The following graph depicts the market for a bag of magic beans, if the government imposes a tax of one cow on buyers of magic beans, what is the tax incidents on producers of magic beans? All right, so let's go ahead and look on our graph here real quick. So we've got our price which is in cows and our quantity over here, Right? And we've got a supply and the demand curve. And then we're gonna have a shift in the demand curve because there's a tax on the buyers, right? When the taxes on the buyers, the demand curve is gonna shift. And this was our original demand curve, because that's where we have this one price, right? Where we have this cross and this equilibrium going on right here. So, right, there was our original equilibrium at 2.5, right? So man, this must be some sort of dystopian future Jack in the beanstalk. Where first of all, there's been a lot of inflation, right? Jack was able to get his bag of magic beans for just one cow. And now we're talking about an equilibrium of 2.5 cows. So we're dealing in half cows, man, this society has gotten pretty weird. So anyways, at this 2.5 price, that was our original que star. Right? So let's go ahead and see what happens after this tax is imposed. So the taxes on the buyer and we're gonna shift the demand curve, just like they have here, and this is gonna be D. Two, right? That was D. One. This is D. Two or D with the tax, right? So it's asking us what is the tax incidents on producers? Right? The tax incidence is the share of the tax that that party is gonna pay in this case the producers. So what is the share of the tax to the producers? We know that the total tax was one, right? There was one cow that was being uh the additional tax here. So it's pretty easy to find it. And it's only this area here is representing the tax right between the 1.9 and the 2.9. So how do we gauge what is the amount paid by producers? Well we know that up here this 2.9 that's the price the buyers are gonna pay, right, they're gonna pay this price p. B. And the sellers are gonna receive 1.9 right? Because of that one cow tax. So um if if the original equilibrium was at 2.5, right? So sellers were originally receiving 2.5 cows per bag. Now they're only receiving 1.9 cows per bag. So what's the difference? 2.5 cows, they were originally receiving -1.9, They're paying 0.6 cows of this tax right there, taking .6 out of the one. And we can turn this into a percentage pretty quick, right 0.6 divided by the total tax which was one and that's gonna give us 0.6. Right? So that as a decimal is 60%. So 60% of this one cow tax is being paid by producers in this case, and you can see the other 40% right? The 2.9 minus the 2.5. That's being paid by the consumers in this market. All right, So that's the tax incidents on producers is gonna be 60% or 600.6 cows. Alright, let's go ahead to the next video.

