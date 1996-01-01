Labor Force and Unemployment

tracking unemployment is an important measure when we're gauging a nation's productivity. Let's check out some important calculations when it comes to unemployment. So we're gonna be tracking levels of employment. And the first thing we want to be able to do is calculate who is in the labor force, who could have a job, who is employed or who who is unemployed. Let's make these definitions now. So the labor force is the total number of workers and they include the employed and unemployed. So the labor force are all the employed and unemployed. However, there's people who are not in the labor force. So let's go ahead and define what's employed, what's unemployed and who's not in the labor force. So the employed, Well, this is what you would expect. We would have paid employees, we'd have business owners. And this is another important note is that it has full time and part time workers are included in the employed. Okay, so even if you have a part time job, you count, you count towards the employed population, consider the unemployed. Now this is specific as well because unemployed just because you don't have a job, you might not be unemployed, unemployed means that you don't have a job, right? You're available for work though you're seeking a job but unable to find a job. So you have to be seeking a job. Someone who's not looking for a job at all. Your mom's like, hey, go get a job, you need to go get a job and they're like, I'll do it, I'll do it, I'll do it. They're not actively seeking a job. They're not counted as unemployed. They're actually not in the labor force because they're not actively seeking a job. Okay, So unemployed is that's a problem, right? These are people who want to work but can't work because they can't find a job. Okay, So not in the labor force. This is basically if you don't fit into the unemployed or the employed category. So, this is people like a full time student, a homemaker or a retiree, right? A retiree is not looking for work, a full time students not looking for work. Homemaker is not looking for a job either. Right? So what we're seeing is uh they're not included in the labor force at all. So, what what else is not included in the labor force is what we call discouraged workers. These are people who are ready to work, but gave up. They gave up on the job search just because they've been looking for a job and they just they just believe there's nothing out there for them, there's no job available. So they're discouraged. They're they're actually not included and unemployed because of this seeking a job requirement, right? If they've given up on seeking a job. Well, they're not in the labor force anymore. So here are some important calculations and you're gonna get all sorts of practice using these uh using these formulas here, but you're gonna want to be aware of how to calculate all of these because you can easily be asked on the test. They'll give you some numbers and say, what is the labor force, calculate the unemployment rate, calculate the labor force participation rate, calculate the employment to population ratio. These are all I've seen test questions on all of these all the time. Okay, so let's go ahead and go through each of them. First. We've got the labor force, just like we said, this is the employed and unemployed population, right? So remember we have employed unemployed and not in the labor force. So there are adults that are not in the labor force. However, when we're talking about just the labor force, it's the employed and unemployed. So the unemployment rate, this is important right here, the unemployment rate, this is where we take that labor force, everyone who's in the labor force and we say what percentage of them are unemployed. Okay, the labor force participation rate. So this tells us out of all of the adult population, everyone that could be in the labor force, how much of them, how many of them are actually in the labor force? So we take the labor force divided by the total adult population. Okay, So you might expect, you know, if there's 100,000 out of a million? Well, that's pretty small, let's say uh Maybe something like 600,000 out of a million. Right? That would tell us that 600,000 are in the labor force, they're either employed or unemployed out of the million adults in that society. Right? So that would be 60% labor force participation. And now the employment to population. Well, now we're saying out of all of the adult population, how many of them are employed? Right, Employment to population employed divided by population. So they're all important calculations that you're gonna want to know, I'd say the most important ones that you'll see the most often are these three. Sometimes you'll see the employment to population, but those three definitely come up more often. Cool. Alright, let's take a pause here and let's talk about some problems that come up when we measure unemployment. Alright, let's do that in the next

Hide transcripts