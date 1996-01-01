Alright, let's try this one. A company that produces peanut butter is also equipped to make almond butter. The company noticed that the prices of almond butter are rising. So a what will happen to the supply of peanut butter and be what will happen to the supply of almond butter? Let's start with a what will happen to the supply of peanut butter. So we know that they are substitutes in production. They made the reference in the question that they are also equipped to make almond butter. Um So we know that the price of almond butter is rising, right? So since the price of almond butter is rising, they're not gonna make peanut butter anymore. They're gonna say, hey, I'd rather make almond butter than peanut butter. So they're gonna switch their production, they're gonna substitute it to making almond butter instead. So the supply is gonna go down for peanut butter, right? Um So let's go ahead and do this on the graph. Right? So in the in the market for peanut butter, this was a bad thing for peanut butter because they're gonna prefer to make almond butter instead. So we are going to have a shift to the left. So I'm gonna draw a new demand new supply curve here to the left of this one, and that will be our shift to the left for peanut butter. Cool, alright, let's try the same thing with almond butter. So now let's think about this. So let me get out of the way. So we've had a price increase in almond butter and hopefully you guys remember this trick from when we were studying demand, but we're talking about the supply of almond butter and all that's happened is a price change of almond butter, right? So nothing else has happened in the market for almond butter other than the price has increased. So we're not going to draw a new supply curve, right? We're actually just moving along the supply curve. So when the question asked, what will happen to the supply of almond butter, nothing's gonna happen. We're just gonna move the quantity supplied. So let's say we started here at this point and this is our price and this is our quantity axis, right? So we had a price here, the quantity here um and it told us that the price of almond butter increased. So now we've got a price up here, oops, oops, get my pen back and the quantity out here, Right? So the price increase and this goes along with our law of supply, that since the price of the product increase, the quantity supplied is going to increase as well. Right? So hopefully that one didn't catch you because we've had a couple of tricks like that already when we're studying demand and if it did make sure you really focus on that, right, those changes in price of a product are only going to shift us along the line. Alright, cool. Let's move on to the next topic

