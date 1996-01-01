Shifting Right and Shifting Left

So just like we did with demand, we're going to do the same thing with supply and thinking of shifts to the right as good things happening for supply and shift to the left as bad things happening for the supply of our product. Right? So when we have something good happen for the supply of the product, we are going to shift to the right. So an example something good that could happen. What if the inputs, the things that we use to create the product? What if that gets cheaper? That's gonna shift our supply line to the right? Cool. So that's a good thing for the supply. It will shift to the right ear and I just want to note, make this quick note right? If we have this price and this is our quantity, we're at this price right here, P one notice price doesn't change, but what happens at this price? Originally we were gonna be at this quantity right here supplying this quantity but now since whatever factor caused the supply to shift to the right, such as cheaper inputs then at that same price we're willing to create that much more quantity supplied. Right? So notice we're keeping the price constant there, but the quantity supply is increasing because the supply curve shifted, so just like that, let's do the opposite with the ship shifting left, right. This is when a bad thing happens to supply, like the input prices going up, right, So we would shift to the left in this case and I'll draw a graph, something like that right and we have effective shifted to the left here. Same discussion there. Except now, we would have a smaller quantity supplied at the same price. Cool, So this is how we're going to be shifting. Now, let's learn about what are those factors that are gonna be shifting our supply? All right, let's do it.

