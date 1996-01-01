so a good way to track inflation is to pick some goods and see how their prices change over time. Let's check out the C. P. I. Calculation. So the consumer price index CPI i what the government does basically is they pick a typical basket of goods that a family buys during a year and they track what the prices of those goods are from year to year. And by seeing how the prices go up or down of these goods they can track the inflation rate. Okay so let's go through a simple example here and let's calculate a consumer price index in a simple situation and then we'll talk about it a little more at the end. So the first step is for the government to decide what is the typical basket of goods. So the government at least in the us what we do is we survey households they actually take a survey and say what are the things that you buy this and that and they see what type of goods are typically purchased and they make that into the basket right this basket of goods that gets purchased. So in our example we've got a typical family in simple land purchases these items during a given year 50 jugs of water. TM. And £75 of food. Tm. Okay so a typical family that's what their purchases are during the year. They buy some food and they buy some water. In our example. Obviously in the real world it's much more complicated calculation but for our purposes this is good enough so that's the first step is to find out what is actually in this basket of goods. So once they create the basket they go ahead and they find the prices of those goods from year to year. So the second step is to get the prices from year to year. And this is this type of information would have to be given to you. And the problem obviously you we're not gonna know what the prices are of whatever they're talking about. So this is generally where the problem will start. They'll they'll tell you the basket of goods has this much stuff in it, and this is the prices of those goods in each year. So let's go ahead and in step three, we're going to calculate the cost of the basket and each year. So the cost of the basket, we said they were gonna, there was remember 50 so what we said up here in step one, we said 50 jugs of water and £75 of food. So we're gonna calculate for 50 jugs and £75 here for each year. Okay, so let's start in 2017, and the cost of the basket was 50 jugs of food. Excuse me. 50 jugs of water times the price of water was $5 in 2017. Right $5 here, and we're gonna add to it, the price of the food. So £75 of food, times $20 and we'll get that total here. So 50 times five is 2 50 plus 75 times 20 is 1500. We had that together. And the price of the basket of goods was 1750 in 2017. Cool. Let's go on to 2018 and we'll do the same calculation. Alright, so let's go ahead in 2018 again, we've got the same basket, right? 50 uh 50 jugs of water, but they've got a new price. Now the price has gone up to $5.05 plus the £75 of food times the price of $22 right? So we can clearly see inflation is going on because the prices are going up right? Um But how much is the inflation? We'll get to that in a second. So 50 times 5.5 comes to 2 50 to 50 plus the price of the food, 75 times 22 is 1650. We add that together to get our price of the basket. So 2 50 to 50 plus one, is 19 oh two and 50 cents. 1900 to 50 cents. Cool. And last but not least let's do 2019. So in 2019, same thing 50. And now what price are we gonna use in 2019? The 2019? Price right $5.20. And then we'll do £75 of food times $25. Cool. So let's add that up. 50 times 5.2 is 260 plus 75 times $25 is 1875. So the cost of our basket in 2019 is 2135. Cool. Let's pause here and then we'll continue with steps four and five where we're gonna use this information to calculate CPI I. And then use the C. P. I. To calculate inflation. Cool. Let's do that in the neck.

