National Savings, Private Savings, and Public Savings

Alright so let's break up National savings just a little bit more. Right? Remember National savings. So let's start this box. Remember National savings from the previous page? We started with the total income that's earned. Why minus the consumption c minus the government purchases G. Right that was our National savings. All the income that's earned. Well we take away what we consumed, we take away what the government purchased and everything else is the savings, the National Savings. So let's break that down into the private savings which is households, I'll put H. H. For households. And the public savings which is the savings of the government. Okay so let's start here with private savings. Private savings is the amount of income that the households have left after paying for consumption. But they also pay one more thing. They pay their taxes, right? Households have to pay for taxes. So we're gonna take the effect of taxes into account here. So the private savings it is the amount households have left after they pay for consumption and taxes. That's the household private savings and then the government public savings. Well guess what the government, all the taxes that the households pay the government receives it. So the amount of tax revenue. So this is like the income of the government is the tax revenue that the government has left after paying for its spending those government purchases. Right? So what we're gonna do is we're going to expand our equation a little bit. We before had income minus consumption minus government purchases. Well let's split this up into our private savings and our public savings because the National savings is the sum of private and public savings, right? So let's go ahead and let's define what are private and public savings are. Okay, so remember private savings, the amount of income that households have left after paying for consumption and taxes. So we're gonna have why the income minus consumption minus taxes, right? Because now the private savings is the income minus the consumption and the taxes, right? That's what's gonna be in our private savings now. What about the public savings, those taxes that the households paid? Well the government received it. So there's gonna be a positive T. There? There's this positive T. Which is the tax revenue of the government minus the government purchases of G. Okay, so notice right here we have a minus T. And a plus plus T. So the negative T. And the positive T cancel out, and we're just left with y minus c minus G. Right? We still have y minus c minus G. All we did was take away the taxes from the households added to the government. Okay, so we just expanded the equation just a little bit right there and we're left actually, I'll leave those boxes just to keep it a little clear why minus c minus G. Is still there. And all we did was move that tax money around. So what were we left with? We saw that the private savings are this y minus c minus T. And the public savings are t minus G. Cool. So the national savings, it's the private savings plus the public savings. Okay. So all we did was expand that equation. Now when we talk about our public savings, this is the government, right? So the government is going to be raising some tax revenue and then spending some of the money. What do you think happens? What do you think a budget surplus means that means that the government's raising tax revenue but not spending all of it? Right. They have a surplus. So when the government's tax revenue is greater than its spending, let me make a little more space, there is greater than it's spending, right? So we'll have a surplus. They have excess savings in that case. However, what what's been happening recently in the U. S. Is that they actually run a budget deficit? So there's actually negative savings from the government because their tax revenue the T. Does not cover the government purchases. The government purchases are more. So when the government tax revenue is less than the spending, they're spending more than they bring in, they run a deficit. They've got a budget deficit in that case. Cool. So this is just an expansion of that savings formula where we have our national savings equal to our private and our public savings. Okay, all we did was add the effect of taxes into this equation. Cool. Let's pause here and in the next video we're gonna talk about how this this relationship of savings and investment, how it occurs in an open economy. Remember we've been talking about a closed economy so far where we didn't have net exports. Okay, so let's see how adding into that equation of exporting and importing, uh, affects this. Alright, let's do that in the next video.

Hide transcripts