Consumer Income:Normal Goods and Inferior Goods

so a factor that could cause demand to shift for a product is the income of the consumer, let's check it out. So as a consumer's income changes, the types of goods that they buy are also gonna change. So let's think about when you're living back at mom's house, right? You come home, have a nice steak dinner, right? Go to bed in a nice queen sized bed, life was good, queen sized queen size bed and now you're in a dorm room. What do you got here? Ramen noodles every night? And I'm assuming this is where I picture you. I'm assuming you're all just like sharing bunk beds with strangers right now with strangers, right? Kind of a downgrade from mom's house. But you'll see that the types of goods here are different, right? Mom's house. We could say the things were a little better. So let's go ahead and define what those are. Um, so we'll say that people buy more what are called normal goods when they have more money and just the opposite people buy more inferior goods when they have less money. So you can kind of follow the logic here. Right? So normal goods could be things like what you had at mom's house or what I've listed here, we've got organic food, new furniture or even going on vacation. We could count as a normal good when we compare it to these inferior goods, like buying a canned soup or buying used furniture off craigslist or a staycation where you just take your days off and just stay home because you've got no money. Cool. So that's the idea here. We're gonna have our normal goods and are inferior goods. And when we think of the consumer income, if that changes, we got to think is our product a normal good or an inferior good? And how is this income change going to affect the demand for the product? I've got an example coming up, Let's try it out.

