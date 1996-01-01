Dynamic AD-AS Model: Contractionary Monetary Policy

So when we're in a situation where we have rising inflation, that means our economy is beyond its potential GDP, aggregate demand has increased too much and we've gone beyond our potential GDP and we need to pull back on aggregate demand just a little bit. So to have contractionary fiscal policy to contract the economy, the Fed is going to increase interest rates and this is the opposite of expansionary policy, right? By increasing the interest rates, well people are less incentivized to spend money right? There, firms are not gonna spend as much money at the higher interest rates uh to borrow money to get alone. Same with houses as well. Right? So at these higher interest rates it's going to reduce our inflation by reducing our um reducing our aggregate demand. Okay so contractionary is gonna lead us to have less G. D. P. So let's go ahead and look at this situation on the graph. The first thing that's gonna happen here is we're gonna have our original our original equilibrium at point A with the long run aggregate supply one short run aggregate supply one and aggregate demand one. Okay and remember this is our price level and real GDP now in this situation everything is gonna grow. But aggregate demand is gonna grow a lot. Okay so let's start with our long run aggregate supply shifting to the right and now our short run aggregate supply is also shifting to the right but our aggregate demand is gonna shift way to the right, okay, there's way too much increase in aggregate demand. And it leads us to this situation where we have uh higher prices in the short run equilibrium here, right? This short run equilibrium at point B Is beyond our potential output. Right? Our potential GDP here at RLRAS two is less than our GDP here in our short run equilibrium. Right? So this is why we lead to higher prices, right? We've got our original price here and the higher price in the short run equilibrium. I want to take those out so that it doesn't get too messy here. Alright, so with the contractionary monetary policy it's gonna pull back on the aggregate demand a little bit. The higher interest rates are going to reduce investment spending as well as consumption. So what we're gonna do is we're gonna have a third aggregate demand curve and we're gonna shift to the left here to get to our equilibrium at 83 and this is with the monetary policy. Okay. The monetary policy pulls back the aggregate demand a little bit and now we're in our long run equilibrium at point C. Right at point C we get to our long run equilibrium and everything's back to normal there, right? Our price level has stabilized and uh we've we have those dynamic increases in the model. Cool. So remember this is very similar to what we learn with fiscal policy. So if you get one you got the other one as well. Alright, let's pause here and let's move on to the next video.

