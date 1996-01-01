So right here at the bottom, investment land has increased investment spending by $5 billion. If MPC is 0.75, what is the multiplier and the total increase in GDP. Okay, so remember this initial five billion spending is gonna set off a chain reaction. So our multiplier is going to be equal to one divided by one minus MPC. Okay, you guys want to be familiar with that equation, You're gonna want to have that one down to memory or on your equation. See sheets, whatever it is, you're definitely gonna have that one uh at the ready so 1/1 minus MPC. That's 1/1 minus 0.751 minus 0.25. Which comes out to four. Our multiplier here is four. That means that our initial spending of five billion. We multiply it by the multiplier to get the total increase. So total increase in G. D. P. Is going to equal our multiplier of four times the initial spending boost of $5 billion $20 billion dollars increase in GDP. So not only did we have that five billion. Originally that chain reaction of consumer spending led to a total $20 billion increase. So notice if the MPC had been different, we would have gotten different numbers because our multiplier would have been different, leading to a different total increase. Cool. So that's about it. Get familiar with the multiplier and then let's move on to the next video

