Hey guys, now we're gonna return to the topic of trade. Let's see what happens in a domestic market when a country opens up to international trading. So we had talked about trade before when we were studying PPS, right? We had two different people and we were we saw how they could reach points outside of their P. P. F. Right, production points outside their PPF by trading, right? And we saw that they were going to produce and trade goods where they had a comparative advantage, right? The comparative advantage um remember what that meant was that they had a lower opportunity cost, right for producing that good compared to the other country or the other person. And if you don't remember so much, we're not gonna dive so much into comparative advantage here, but it is what drives these international trades to happen. So if you want more information again about comparative advantage, I want to refresh, go back to those topics about the PPF, you can probably just type it into the search bar and get a little refresher there on comparative advantage. But again, we're not going to deal with it so much here. As much as it's just, you know, the driving force of these trades. Cool. So let's go go ahead and start with this situation. This funny word ought are key. And this is when a country does not trade. Okay, so before we get to the trading, let's just kind of see kind of our baseline where we start from, right? So when a country is not trading with other other countries, it's called a Turkey. we've got this funny word, and in this chapter we're gonna be focusing a lot on what happens to consumer surplus, producer surplus, right? All these kinds of things that we've been seeing in different situations now, we'll see it in the situation of trade, Right? So here we've got a graph kind of something we're used to, Right? Except now, you can see I've called it domestic supply and domestic demand, right? So this is only for our country, right? So we can think only in the US this is the supply of the product and this is the demand for the product in the US, right? And like we've seen we would reach some sort of equilibrium here, right? And we would have this Q Star right here and this P Star, right? And we've seen all this before, right? Where we had our consumer surplus, right? Was everything above the price, but below the demand curve, Right? And we had our consumer sir, excuse me, our producer surplus was everything below the price and above the supply curve. Right? This is all stuff we've seen before. So now we're gonna see what happens to these surpluses when when we open up to international trade. Right? So in this situation in Turkey, we are dealing with this domestic price, right? The domestic price is the price inside the country when there's no no international trading, right? It's just that countries price based on their supply and demand. Now, when we go into the international trading examples, we're gonna be talking about this world price, right? And this is the price on the worldwide market, right? And we're gonna use this acronym WP WP for the World Price. Let me write that again in the middle WP for world price. Right? So just a couple of notes before we move down to our first example for international trade, is that the international trading is going to happen at the world price? Right? So the domestic price isn't really gonna matter anymore. What we're gonna use that price for is to compare to the world price, right? Is the domestic price higher or lower than the world price. Okay. So that's how we use the domestic price, but our focus is gonna be on the world price. And one more thing is that the quantities that we're gonna be talking about will always be domestic quantities. Okay. So we're only going to be talking about the quantity supplied domestically, the quantity demanded domestically. Right. So that that's kind of how we're gonna follow up here. Alright, so let's go on to our first example down below and let's start that in the next video. Alright, let's do that. Now

