Demand Shifts in the Market for Loanable Funds

So just like any other market that we've discussed with supply and demand, our market for low noble funds can shift the supply and demand. Just the same. All right. Let's see some of the things that can shift our demand and supply in the market for low nable funds. So let's start here with the demand. What are things that can make the demand for low noble funds shift? Remember the demand. This is the firm's wanting money, right? The firms want needing money to invest. But we're also going to discuss the idea that the government also might need low nable funds. Right? If the government is in a deficit position, they might need funds to borrow as well. So let's think about things that can shift the demand. Okay? So let's start here with our first one. The firm's change in expectations of future profit. Okay. So if all of a sudden something happens that changes the expectations of future profit. Well, that's going to change the demand, right? If they think they can make more money in the future, Well, they're gonna want to invest more right now, if they think that the outlook of the future looks grim, there might invest less. Right? So, an idea here is an increase in available technology, right? If let's say the internet just suddenly got invented. Well, that creates a whole bunch of new opportunities, right? So, we'll say here increase expectations on this graph and this will be decreased expectations of profit, right? We're thinking about profit in the future. So if there's an increased expectation of profit. Well, guess what? There's going to be an increase in demand. So we've got our supply curve here or demand curve downward demand and we'll have this new demand curve out here. And what's gonna happen in that case, if this was our original, we'll use our previous little devices here. So our new equilibrium is up there. So what do we have? We have our rate one, remember, this is interest rates here And this is going to be the quantity of funds. We'll rate one and Quantity one. So we're gonna have an increase in the rate and an increase in the quantity right to rate to and quantity to both of them are going to increase with this increase in demand. Just like we saw before when we first studied supply and demand. Now the opposite. If there's a decrease in expectations, right? I'll put our here R. Q. Right? So in this case we're gonna have a decrease in demand and that would be this way, right? We're gonna shift the demand this way. So this being our original equilibrium, our new equilibrium. Well, guess what? The opposite is gonna happen here, right? We're going to have our one Q one and we're gonna have a decrease what? A decrease to our two and a decrease to Q2, right? And that's the decrease in expectations. So it's whether it's a good thing or a bad thing for demand, right? Does it, is it going to increase, demand, increase, expectation of profit? Well, we want to make more investments, right? So let's go on to the next one here. So the next one is a change in corporate tax rates. So this is going to affect firms as well, right? If there's a change in the tax rates, so what do you think is gonna happen if there's increased taxes in the case of increased taxes and this one will do decreased taxes? Well, if there's more tax that's bad for the firm's right, they have more cost now and they're gonna be less likely to invest. So if this was our original equilibrium here, if taxes went up, well, our demand for low noble funds would go down, right? They have more costs to cover now with increased taxes and we're gonna have this decrease in our demand for low noble funds leading to a decreased interest equilibrium and a decrease quantity as well. Okay, Just like we're used to with supply and demand, and obviously, we'll see the opposite here, with a decrease in taxes. Now, they have more money available, there's a decrease in their taxes, they have more reason to invest, right? They see basically a better outlook in the future with lower taxes, they can make more more money because they'll have to pay less taxes on it. Cool. So now, in this case we have the opposite effect supply demand where we have an increase to our rate, our equilibrium rate goes up, the quantity demanded goes up because of these change in corporate taxes. You see everything there, let's do one more on the next page. It's our last shift in demand and that's due to government. This is the government change in governments needs for funds. So the idea here is if the budget, if the government basically running a deficit, they need funds to cover their deficit, whereas if they're running a surplus, they're not gonna need funds, don't need funds. Alright, So most of the time when we think about the government, we're thinking about the savings, right? The government has a a part in the national savings there, the public savings here, but there is an effect that the government has on the demand for funds when they do need them. Right? So, if they need funds, well, if they're running a deficit, guess what, they're gonna shift the demand to the right, because there's now more of a need for funds, and we'll end up here in this situation up here. So, we'll see our rate having increased, and our quantity demanded increased as well, our equilibrium is going to increase as well. Right? Just like we see there at our new equilibrium and the opposite here, when they don't need funds, Well, that's going to decrease the demand there. So once they move from a place of needing funds, and now they don't need funds. Well, we'll have this decrease here, we will move to our new equilibrium down here. So this being our original equilibrium. Now we move to a new equilibrium with a lower rate and a lower quantity demanded. Cool. So little flashbacks here earlier lessons right? Where we're talking about supply and demand? Well, this is a macroeconomic application of it here. Cool, Alright. Let's pause here, and let's do a practice problem related to these shifts.

