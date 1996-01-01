Alright, so now let's discuss contractionary fiscal policy, this is the opposite of expansionary, so in contractionary fiscal policy, the economy has been booming and we're now experiencing rising inflation and the government wants to keep this inflation under control. So right now, Real GDP is above its potential output. We have over employment in the economy and increasing price levels. What do I mean by over employment? What means some people who would generally not be working are now working because there's so much opportunity um for work and way wages are higher that they're like, hey, I actually I'll work right now or the fact that workers are working overtime because the firms are producing so much the economy is booming so much that workers are working more than they generally intend to. So we have over employment. This is something unsustainable in our economy. So if we go down to the graph here, notice now where our long run aggregate supply is with our short run aggregate supply and aggregate demand. So in this situation are short run equilibrium is beyond our potential output. How is that possible? Well, like I just said, we have this over employment um in the economy there's too much, basically too much happening right now and it's not sustainable. So these this over employment and these, this unsustainably high GDP that's beyond our long run potential. Well, the government's gonna try and tone it back a little bit by decreasing aggregate demand. So through fiscal policy, what they can do is they can reduce their spending to reduce inflation. So this is going to affect just like before it's gonna affect the same equation consumption plus investment plus government spending plus net exports. Again, we're affecting the government purchases here. Okay, and like we just discussed above, they can do they can affect consumption as well through taxes, right? The government can also increase taxes which reduces consumption, right? Just like we've been talking about the higher the taxes are the lower the disposable income and lower money available for consumption. So, through either of these things, they can they can enact contractionary fiscal policy by reducing their spending, increasing taxes and we'll see something similar happening on the graph except now we're going the other way since they're reducing their spending, Well, we're going to reduce our aggregate demand here and it's gonna shift to the right, so we'll find a point here excuse me not shift to the right shift to the left right, we're reducing our government spending, it's going to shift it to the left and we'll find ourselves at this new aggregate demand where we're back in long run equilibrium. So, our first spot right here, our initial short run equilibrium, we were in this place where GDP was too high. GDP was beyond our potential and price levels were high. So we were at this higher price level and the government wanted to reduce that, so they enacted this policy and notice what happened at our new long run equilibrium, we're back at that potential GDP that's sustainable in the long run, and the price levels have decreased, right? So they they can successfully reduce inflation when the economy is too hot in that situation. Alright, so that's the contractionary fiscal policy um similar to expansionary fiscal policy. And if you've studied expansionary and contractionary monetary policy, you'll see a lot of similarities with monetary policy and fiscal policy. So if you've done it before, why don't you guys compare those to see the differences and the similarities there? And if not, you'll get to do that once you get to monetary policy. Alright, let's go ahead and pause here and we'll move on to the next video.

