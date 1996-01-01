AD-AS Model:Aggregate Demand

Alright. So let's start a discussion about another economic model here. The aggregate demand and aggregate supply model. So we're gonna shorten it to the A. D. A. S. Model like you see here A. D. A. S. Model for aggregate demand, aggregate supply. So we're gonna start here with aggregate demand. Okay. And what this model attempts to explain is short run fluctuations in GDP and price. So a lot of what you see here is actually gonna mimic what we learned when we were talking about market demand and market supply. But now we're taking it to the economy as a whole. So instead of just talking about say the market for corn or the market for hamburgers, we're talking about the entire uh goods market in general. Okay. So let's start here with aggregate demand. So all the demand there is in the economy. And we're gonna call that the A. D. So we have A D. A. S. Model A. D. Is the aggregate demand. So aggregate demand is closely related to our calculation of GDP and recall that GDP is consumption plus investment plus government purchases plus net exports. Right? That's how we were defining G. D. P. When we talk about aggregate demand, what are the people demanding things? We've got the consumption right? The consumers consuming goods and services, the firm's consuming things are investing in products as well. Right? Everything that's being demanded here, the government demanding things and then uh foreigners demanding as well. So when we talk about aggregate demand, it follows the same rules as demand in a single market. Remember the rule that we've been using when we were talking about demand. The downward demand. The double Ds. Well guess what? It still holds true in this case. So when we're talking about aggregate demand you can use your double D. Uh pneumonic as well here. Alright. So the double Ds. So what does that tell us? Remember downward demand? So as price levels fall and notice this is price levels in the economy as a whole, not just the price of wheat or the price of hamburgers, right? It's not just one product, it's as price levels that C. P. I. And the entire economy as it falls. Well the quantity of real GDP demanded increases, right? There's this inverse relationship. So the lower the prices are the more goods and services we're gonna want. So when we think of the aggregate demand curve and we look at it on the graph, well it's gonna look similar to that demand curve we drew in a market except we're talking about the economy as a whole. Right? So here on the on the y axis we're gonna have the price level. So notice it's not just price um of one good, it's the price level in the economy. And over here we're gonna have GDP right? And it's gonna be real GDP because we're talking about the amount of goods and services were focused on that quantity. So this G. D. P. Is kind of like quantity and the price level is kind of like price in the other graph. Alright. So that's very similar to the graph we're used to and our downward demand. Well it's gonna look something like this just like it did before we're gonna have our demand curve going down like this and this will be our aggregate demand which we're calling A. D. Right in this model it's the A. D. The aggregate demand. Alright. So that should feel a little familiar from when we first studied supply and demand. Let's pause here and then we'll discuss some of the differences in how market demand and aggregate demand work.

