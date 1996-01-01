Organization of the Federal Reserve

Alright, so now I want to introduce you to the Federal Reserve and how it's composed. So the Federal Reserve is the Central Bank of the United States, and I want to make a quick note before we get into this, a lot of professors have a different amount of weight that they put onto this topic. So the Federal Reserve, we're gonna learn a lot about how it's composed, how many people there are involved in each, certain thing, how long their terms are. Um Some professors love to ask multiple choice questions about this and this is just stuff you have to commit to memory, but a lot of them, they just overlook it because they know that it's just kind of remember this and do you know the answer or not? So I'm putting this in here just in case you need to know it, but definitely double check with your professor and see how deep he's gonna get into all of these details. So, the Federal Reserve was created in 1913. The Central Bank of the United States. We created it in 1913 after a series of bank failures. So what is a banking failure generally, it's it's when there's the bank doesn't have enough money uh to to pay out its depositors. So, a bank run is when many depositors simultaneously decide to withdraw their money. Okay, so a bank run, maybe they heard that the bank is in serious financial trouble and they want to get their money out immediately. Right? So everyone starts to hear this and it begins this kind of cycle effect and everyone tries to deposit. But what's the problem with that Is the reserves. Right, as we've learned about reserves? Well, they don't hold all the deposits as reserves. They're loaning some of it out. And if everyone comes to try and withdraw their money at the same time, well, it's not gonna be there. Right. So this is what happened in 1913. Is not only was there a bank run? This actually was a few years before 1913 1913 is where it was actually created. I think this this bank panic happened in 1907 when many banks simultaneously experience bank runs. So now all the banks are having the same problem where everyone's trying to deposit at the same time, everyone thinks it's gonna crash and they're trying to get their money out of the bank. Okay, So the Fed was created in response to this. And let's go ahead and talk about the organization of the Fed in this video. So there's going to be a lot of numbers, a lot of details about the Fed. And then we're going to discuss the role of the Fed what it does and why it exists. Okay, so the organization of the Fed. First thing is the board of Governors. This is the highest body on the in the Fed and there's seven members in in the board of Governors and they're appointed by the President, the President of the USA. Right, So the President of the USA uh is going to appoint these seven members and they're confirmed by the Senate. These governors are gonna serve 14 year terms. So 14 year terms for the governors. And this board is the central authority of the Fed. So the most important person in the board is the chairperson of the board and they're the leader of the board of governors. So the chairperson serves a four year term and they may be reappointed by as the chairperson by the president. The president may reappoint them. And as of the filming, just so you know, this is this is generally a quick multiple choice question. They'll say who is the chairperson of the board? What at the point I filmed this video, the chairperson was Janet Yellen. Okay, but I want you to double check because if the chairperson at the point that I filmed this, they were actually already thinking about changing who the chairperson was. So definitely double check, you can even do a quick google search and just type chairperson of the Fed and just see who the current chairperson is. Alright, so just double check that and the rest of the organization here is there's two more things, there's going to be the Federal Reserve Banks. So we have the board of governors that is the overseen board and then there's gonna be banks which are regional around the United States and there's 12 different regional banks of the Fed and they're located in major cities throughout the country. Each Federal bank has its own board of directors and its own president. Okay, So, well, the most important part of the Fed that we're gonna be focusing on is this federal Open market Committee. So this federal open market committee, they're the ones that make decisions to increase or decrease the money supply. Okay, The money supply in the US. Okay. And we're gonna we're gonna talk more how they make those decisions and how they're gonna affect the money supply. But this is composed of all the members of the board of governors. So seven members, right? There's seven members in the board of governors and five of the regional bank presidents. And these five who are in the regional bank presidents are going to rotate throughout the different meetings throughout different uh over time, it's going to rotate which ones are included. Okay, so there's 12 total uh people in the in the federal Open Market Committee being seven from the board of directors or board of governors and five of the regional bank presidents. So they meet approximately every six weeks to discuss monetary policy. We're gonna be getting into a lot more about monetary policy in the upcoming videos. Alright, so it's paused here real quick and we'll discuss the role of the Fed why the Fed exists in the next

