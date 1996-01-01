Role of the Financial System

Alright. So let's talk about these main goals of the financial system. Why do we have a financial system, What does it accomplish? So the first one here is reducing transaction costs. The transaction cost is basically the cost of negotiating a deal. Okay, so think about a firm that's trying to raise $1 billion right there, trying to raise $1 billion. It's probably gonna be very difficult to find one person who's like, here's a billion dollars. Go do what you will, right? That's a lot of risk for one person to take on. However the business could, instead of finding an individual investor, they can sell $1000 bonds. Right? And maybe now investors are more likely to invest by just investing $1000. Well, they can find a lot of people who are willing to invest $1000 rather than one person that's willing to invest a billion dollars, Right? So a bond market makes it easier for a firm to raise large amounts of money because they can find lots of individual investors will to put in smaller amounts, Right? So there's a lower transaction cost rather than trying to find one person, they're probably gonna have to go through a lot of trouble finding one person or if there wasn't even a bond market where you can easily put your bond out there to find investors. Well, that would also make it difficult. You'd have to call everyone and be like, hey, do you want to buy $1000 bond? Hey, no, there's a bond market where this information is easily accessible. So it reduces those transaction costs. Next. It reduces financial risk. So when we talk about risk in this class, risk has to do with uncertainty. When we talk about financial risk. Well, it's uncertainty about the future gains or losses. So anytime we think about risk, that's about, we're uncertain about the future. What is gonna happen? We're not totally sure, right? So that adds risk because we're not totally sure. So financial risk is uncertainty about making money or losing money. What's gonna happen? Right? So we can reduce our financial risk by diversifying. I'm sure you've heard this word before, diversifying your investments if you have a bunch of different investments, well, there's less, less of a chance that they're all gonna do something, they're all gonna lose money, right? Some will gain money, some will lose money and you diversify some of that risk away. Right. Another thing you can do is buy insurance, right? That's another way you can reduce your risk is by ensuring against those losses. Cool. So the financial system allows those types of things to happen, you're able to buy a bunch of different investments, you're able to buy insurance thanks to the financial system. And finally, it provides liquidity when you do have an investment, you want to be able to sell that investment whenever you're ready to sell it, right? Just because you have a share of stock. Well, you don't wanna be stuck with it, right? At some point, you might need the cash, you want to be able to sell it. So liquidity is the idea of being able to convert a financial asset to cash, right? So you're gonna have some sort of asset, like in our example, you own 10 shares of Apple stock, but you need cash. The financial system makes it easy to sell that stock, right? There's a readily available price for that stock if you want to sell it. Well, you put it on the market, you don't even need to know the person buying it from you. You just put it on the market and some I was gonna buy it, right? So instead of having, you know, call everybody, you know, hey, do you want to buy my shares of Apple stock? No, there's a there's a readily available financial market and you're able to sell that stock so it provides liquidity. It makes it so you can make these investments and you can disinvest as easily as you can invest, right? So those are the three main goals here, reducing transaction costs, reducing risk and providing liquidity. Cool, Let's take a pause and we'll move on to the next video

Hide transcripts