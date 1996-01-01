Stock Definitions

So stock is different from bonds because it represents a stake in the company, you're gonna have partial ownership of the company. Where when you have a bond, well they're gonna repay you that principle, they're gonna give you that money back that you that you lent them, you're gonna get it back eventually. However, when you own stock you own ownership in the company, so the shareholders are entitled to a portion of the corporation's profit. Even if you own a very small part of the company, you own that share of the profit. Okay? However, the company doesn't generally just pay out all their profit just to their shareholders every year. Oh we made $1 million. Here's the million dollars we made. No, it keeps some of it as what we call retained earnings. If you've taken an accounting class, I'm sure retained earnings was spilled all throughout that class, retained earnings. We love to talk about that. So retained earnings is used to fund future projects, right? If you don't if you made some profit this year, but you don't pay it out to your investors, well you retained it to help you grow the business, right? However, when you when you make an investment, there's two ways that you make money by buying stock first, you get dividends and these are payments by the corporations to its stock to its shareholders. And this is payments of profit right? They're gonna take some of that profit and they're going to distribute it to the shareholders um Because they've earned some profit and they're not gonna retain it all. They give some of it back as dividends. The other way you make money is through capital gains. So that's the idea that there's gonna be an increase in the value of the stock. So if you bought the stock say bye For $5 the stock and you sell it for $15 man, you're a savvy investor there, right? You bought it for five. Let me make that fit on the screen there. Oops. What a savvy investor you bought it for? Five, Sold it for 15. Well those are capital gains, right? The change in the price of the stock. So those are the two ways that you make money, you either get dividends or you get capital gains from stock. Now the difference with stock from bonds is this idea of a maturity date, stocks do not have a maturity date. So when you buy a bond it says okay, in five years I'm gonna repay you the principal. You bought $1000 bond, you're gonna earn interest throughout those five years and then in five years you're gonna get that $1000 back. However with stock there's no maturity date, right? We expect these companies to keep on going on or why would we invest in them if we think they're going to go bankrupt? It wouldn't be a good investment, right? So corporations are assumed to continue indefinitely. So there's no maturity date, you're not expecting to get that principle back. So that's why the money comes from the dividends and the capital gains the appreciation of the value of the stock. Cool, Alright. Let's pause real quick and we'll discuss mutual funds in the neck.

Hide transcripts