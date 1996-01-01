Efficiency and Productive Efficiency

now we'll discuss the ideas of efficiency and equality and how they relate to micro economics. So, first we'll talk about efficiency and that means that a society is getting the maximum benefits from its scarce resources, right? And when we talk about efficiency, we're usually talking about productive efficiency, which is basically the same definition that we're maximizing output at the lowest possible cost. We're getting the max benefits from the scarce resources. Right? So I'm gonna take this example to uh so you can understand productive efficiency. Let's take it to this graph. Um And I'm gonna introduce a graph that we're gonna deal with a lot more later, but I'm just gonna kind of deal with it on a high level no math here, just kind of uh discuss this concept of efficiency. Okay, and here we're gonna see the economy very similar uh to, you know what? You might find that one of your universities here, right? So at this economy, everything they produce is either deep dish pizzas or light beer. Okay. And let's say they took all of their efforts and produced only light beer, right? Maybe they can produce this much light beer and no pizza. Um They could also take all their effort and put it into pizzas and make no light beer. And let's say they could end up somewhere around here on this point, they could also um you know, split their production to have a mix of light beer and pizza. And they could end up basically anywhere along this line here. So they could be maybe somewhere here and producing some pizza and some like beer, right? Um And I wanna show you something about this graph is actually that you can also be producing say in here maybe at this point. But at that point yes we're producing some pizza and some beer. But we could have expanded our production and still had resources to do it. We could have, you know, made more pizza or we could have made more beer with our same resources. So the idea is that this point in here we're gonna call this point and I'm gonna go back to red, we're gonna call this point inefficient because we could have gotten more from our same resources. Right? And we'll call these points along the line. So I'm gonna trace the line in black here to show you what I'm talking about this line along that line. That is our productive efficiency. That is where we are being productively efficient. We could say, right, so productive efficiency, oops, let me get my pen back productive efficiencies anywhere along that line. Right? We could be producing all this light beer up at the top and no pizza and it'll be productively efficient or anywhere along that line. Or only all those deep dish pizzas and no beer. All of its productively efficient and the idea of it being attainable or unattainable. So the idea anything inside this curve. So anything I'm gonna highlight here in yellow, this is all attainable to us, right? These are all production um mixes that we can attain with our resources and then everything out here is unattainable, right? We there's no way we could make more than that line. That's just further than um that's just more than our resources will allow. Okay, so inside that yellow area, I'll put it out here. The yellow area is attainable because we have the resources to do it and that blue area is unattainable with our current resources and we're gonna dive into that more. Right? The idea here is that we're reaching efficiency when we're along that line.

