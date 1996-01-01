Required Reserves and the Deposit Multiplier

Alright, so, let's go ahead and wrap up our example here and see what happens with the money multiplier. So, the money multiplier is the amount of money the bank generate for each dollar of deposits. So, every time there's a deposit, Well, they can loan out a portion of it because of the excess reserves and they keep getting more and more out of it. All right. So, what did we see in our example? We saw an initial deposit of $1000. Right? And then second bank of clutch. Well, they first bank of clutch held 10% of it and the other 90% went to second bank of clutch. Right? We saw the $1000. So, let me write the 1000. Actually, I'm gonna write them over here. 1000 and then second bank of clutch got 90% of it because 10% was held as reserves at first bank of clutch. The other 90% went to second bank of clutch. And then they loaned out that excess reserves. So the 900 Time 0.9 went to 3rd Bank of Clutch 810 and so on. 810 times 0.9 gave us the 7 29. And this would keep going. The 7 29 times 10%. Right? And then that times 10%. That times 10%. And there's a mathematical equation that we can use that we're not gonna get into the mathematical details about because we don't need to. But what it tells us is that it comes out to a total change Of $10,000. So that 1st $1,000 deposit gets multiplied 10 times. So how does the reserve ratio get involved in that? Because think about if the reserve ratio had been higher and they had to hold say 20% as deposits. Well, they wouldn't have been able to make such a big loan. Right? The second bank wouldn't have received $900, they would have received $800. And there would've been less of a multiplier. So the more reserves you have to hold, the less the multiplier is gonna be right because more reserves means there's less available to be loaned out and be multiplied. So the lower the reserve goes, the more we can get out of these loans. So the money multiplier ends up being save us the mathematical uh mumbo jumbo comes out to be one divided by the reserve ratio, easy as that. So in this case we had one divided by our reserve ratio of 10% 100.10 and that came out to be 10. So our initial deposit of $1000 Got multiplied 10 times to a total increase of $10,000. So our money supply would be $10,000 in this case, from that initial $1000 deposit. That's pretty crazy. Right? We started with just $1000 and through this series of loans and deposits, it came out to be worth $10,000 of money supply available. Okay, so just to reiterate here, we've got a reserve ratio right next to it. Reserve ratio is defined as the amount of reserves you hold divided by the deposits. Generally when you see a question, they're going to tell you the reserve ratio straight up, they'll tell you the reserve ratio is 10% 5% 20% whatever it might be. Okay, So there we go, the money multiplier is going to take one checkable deposit and turn it into a significant increase in the money supply. Alright, let's go ahead and move on to the next uh

