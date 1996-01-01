Deriving Aggregate Demand from the AE Model

So now let's say we're holding price levels constant. We were seeing how price levels affected uh the the aggregate expenditure model leading us to be able to derive that aggregate demand curve. But now let's say that the price level is constant, but there's a change in one of the determinants of aggregate expenditure. And when I say determinants of aggregate expenditure, we're talking still about C plus I plus G plus N. X. Right? Let's say there's some big boost in investment spending, right? Investment spending increases uh investment spending increases leading to an overall increase in aggregate expenditures. Right? So this is what we saw with the multiplier effect. But just in general, if investment goes up well, we're going to see aggregate expenditures go up. Right? So this has nothing to do with the price level. But let's see what this does to the aggregate demand curve. So let's say this is our original aggregate demand, aggregate expenditures curve right here. A. E. One and we're holding price constant, price is constant, Right? So there's no change in price happening, but there is an increase in investment spending, right? Some sort of increase in investment spending, let's say maybe um there's some expectation about future profitability, right? So businesses want to invest more. So in that case we are going to have to shift the A. E. Curve up by the amount of investment spending. Right? So we would shift it up for the extra investment spending leading to a new aggregate expenditure curve out here 82. But remember price is still constant, it's still the same price levels but there's just been more investment spending in this situation. So what do we see? We're gonna have this original equilibrium G. D. P. So remember this is a E. Over here, G. D. P. On this axis. So we have this this equilibrium G. D. P G. D. P. One um before we have that increase in spending and then there's this new equilibrium GDP out here after the investment spending that is higher, right? Just like we expect there's some higher level of equilibrium GDP with the higher aggregate expenditures. So there we go now that we see this what how does this relate to our aggregate demand curve? Well, what's happening is remember we're holding price levels constant here. So price is gonna stay here, the price level. So this is the price level on this side of the graph and we've got G. D. P. On this side of the graph. And what did we have? We had our aggregate demand curve, right, that looks something like this. And at this price level we could say that this was G. D. P. One right here. In the first situation, the aggregate expenditures one, This was G. d. p. one right here on the graph. But what's happened is the price level hasn't changed but there's a new demand, a new amount of G D. P demanded here, Right? So it could be something like out here we have a new point for GDP to so in this case this is gonna look similar to what we did with market demands as well is what's happening is the price is being held constant. But something else is shifting our aggregate demand curve and that's a change in investment spending. Right? So as investment spending goes up well our aggregate demand curve shifts to the right, right? Because we're keeping the price level constant the same level of prices. But there's more GDP demanded at that price. And that's because of that increase in the investment spending leading to an increase in the G. D. P. At that price level. Right? So there's not only can price shift this graph upwards. Other things can shift it as well such as the level of investment spending. And when the level of investment spending goes up. Well we have a shift in our aggregate demand curve. Right? So that's how the aggregate expenditures model that we've learned previously correlates with this model of the aggregate demand and aggregate supply together. Alright. So knowing that let's go ahead and move on to the next video

Hide transcripts