Results of Both Shifting

now let's see what happens in all the different combinations of double shifting with supply and demand. So I've got our same steps listed here, right, We're not really gonna use them on this page, but it's just this is kind of the same process that we've been following. Um But let's go ahead and start with this one here on the left. Supply is shifting to the left and demand is shifting to the left, right, I'm just gonna shorten it here. Supply, left, demand left as well. Alright, so let's go ahead and draw our new curves here. Um I use red as usual. So our new demand curve to the left and remember our trick is to try and draw them as evenly in the shift to shift them both as evenly as possible. And you know, you did that when you get a nice uh square shape in the middle. So I'm gonna try and do that here. There we go. That was a really good one. You can see that this square came out really good in this one, and this is kind of what you're aiming for when you do this, is to get this square to come out as even as possible because it's gonna be really clear what is the ambiguous variable. So let's go ahead and mark our original equilibrium as the intersection of the blue lines are new equilibrium is the intersection of the red lines and let's go ahead and see which variable is ambiguous. So at our original price and you can kind of already see which one's gonna be ambiguous here. It seems that our price here is gonna be along the same line and let's look at our quantities, so quantity looks like it has clearly decreased where quantity one was their quantity too, was there. And price kind of stayed on top of each other. So that ends up being the ambiguous variable. So in here I'm gonna write p question mark, Q down right quantity clearly decreased in this situation, but the price, it was ambiguous as to what happened. So let's go ahead and do the same thing here on the right supply, shifting to the right and demand shifting to the right. So same thing, we're gonna draw the curves as evenly as we can in the shifts to try and get that square shape. So there's my new supply curve, you draw my new demand curve. Alright. We did a pretty good one here too. You can see we got a good square. So let's go ahead and analyze our original equilibrium and our new equilibrium. So start with price. It looks like the price again for both of them are along just about the same line. So we're gonna know that that's gonna be our ambiguous variable because they kind of stayed in the same place and we can expect the other variable to have changed our quantity variable. And it looks like it has our Q. One was here. Q. Two is here, quantity has clearly increased. So in this situation we have price being um ambiguous again and quantity has definitely increased. Cool. Alright let's go on to the bottom half of the page and I think I can fit in here for the first graph. I get lonely when I'm not on the screen. So you know, let's go ahead and do this next one. So now we have a situation where supply is shifting to the left and demand is shifting to the right. So let's start with supply to the left, demand to the right and again. We've got a pretty good square going here. So let's go ahead and mark our original equilibrium, our new equilibrium. And let's compare. So let's start with price again. Now we've got an original price here. P. One and a new price here, P. Two. So it looks like prices clearly increased, right? They're not landing on top of each other. Let's see what happens with quantity. We should expect something ambiguous with quantity, which it does look like. That's what we're getting right. It looks like they're right on top of each other at this quantity that's gonna end up being ambiguous. So we have a clear increase in our price but uh an ambiguous what's gonna happen with our quantity. We're not sure whether the quantity will go up or down. So let's go ahead and do this last one. Now supply is shifting to the right and demand is shifting to the left. So supply shifting to the right, demand shifting to the left. Pretty good. That's okay. But we did get that square shape. Um And let's go ahead and mark our points. So there is our original equilibrium and our new equilibrium. So at our original equilibrium we had this price right here, P. One. And what quantity, what price did we have here at our new equilibrium, P. Two. So it looks pretty clear that price has decreased. So quantity should be are ambiguous variable, which it looks like it is right there, right on top of each other, quantity is going to be ambiguous. So we have price decreasing for sure and quantity is ambiguous. Alright, so notice what we've got in all these situations up here when both moved the same way supply shifted to the left, demand shifted to the left. We've got ambiguous price. And since they both shifted to the left it was a bad thing, quantity decrease. And the other situation, they both shift to the right. Price being ambiguous, but now quantity increased with right word shifts and down here when they're doing opposite shifts. That's when we get an ambiguous quantity and then the price will either shift up or down. So we kind of have that going for us. But it is always going to be easier to just put it on the graph and analyze it for every problem. Alright, There's no way you get it wrong when you put it on the graph and you do the analysis. Cool. Alright, let's go ahead and do some double shifting practice problems.

