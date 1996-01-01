Alright guys, so let's continue with a video on comparing fractions. So when we have two fractions, how do we tell which one is larger than the other? Um The easiest way is you just literally do the division. You take the numerator, the top number divided by the bottom number. Get a decimal and then it's a lot easier to compare the decimals than just looking at fractions. So let's go ahead and start with this first one here and then why don't you guys pause the video and try these other ones? Cool. So the first fraction we've got here is 3/4 3/4. We put that on our calculator, three divided by four. And we're gonna get 40.750 point 75. Alright, how about 4/5 4 divided by five is going to give us 0.80 point 80. I'll put here and 0.8 is bigger than 0.75. So, I'm gonna put Our less than sign. Their 0.8 is bigger. 4/5 is the larger fraction. All right, so why don't you guys try these ones and then we will continue together. All right. So I'm assuming you tried it. Let's go on with 46/15. That comes out to be 3.0ops. 3.7. I'm going to round it off the 3.7 there And let's do 13 divided by four. And we get 3.25. Alright, so 13/4 looks bigger. 3.7. So 13/4 is the bigger fraction. Let's try this 1 to 17th and 3 29. So, too two divided by 17 Will give us 0.118. I will round it off to there. And how about 3/29 gives us 0.103. All right. So in this case we've got the .118 is bigger. So to 17th is the bigger fraction here. Let's go ahead and do this last 1 21. Excuse me, 25 divided by 40 gives us 0.625 and 60 divided by 96. It's also 0.625. So in this one they are equal. All right. So these are equal. There's no larger one. Cool. Alright, let's move on here.

