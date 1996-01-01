Problems with Measuring Unemployment

Alright, let's go through some of the problems that come up when we're measuring unemployment. The first one is this discouraged workers. These are workers that were unemployed, but however, have given up on the job search. So what does that do? They were unemployed, They were considered unemployed, but since they've given up on the job search, they're just not even in the labor force anymore. So this leads to an understatement of the unemployment rate. And this could this problem exacerbates even more during recessions during a recession, it becomes even worse because there's a lot more discouraged workers. There's there's a lot of people having trouble finding jobs and there's a lot of discouraged work. Why does this happen? Why is it an understatement of the unemployment rate? Well, let's think about this here, right, They were unemployed, but now we're decreasing the unemployment because they're taken out of unemployed and they're put as discouraged workers, so they're not even in the labor force anymore. So we're decreasing that the the amount the true amount of unemployed because they have given up on the job search because no jobs are available, although they would probably still like to work. Right? So that's going to understate our unemployment rate there when we've got more discouraged workers. The next problem here, we we find when we measure unemployment, is that the idea of part time workers, So part time workers are counted the same as full time workers, right? When we said, what counts as employed, it's part time or full time jobs are counted as employed, leading to a partial understatement as well. Again, we're going to understate the unemployment rate here. And why is that? Well, there are part time workers that would prefer a full time job. They just can't find one. They they're settling for a part time job because they can't find full time work. In the meantime they'll take the part time job. So there might be some obviously there are part time workers that want part time jobs, but there are many that would prefer a full time job. And those people are what we call Underemployed. So this underemployment that's people who work part time because they cannot find full time jobs. Okay, so they're working part time because they can't find a full time job. They're underemployed. And we could say that that's messing up with the that messes up the unemployment rate. That makes it look better than it is. Right? We're saying, hey, these people are employed, although they only have a part time job when they want a full time job. And last but not least, is that survey results are not always truthful when they're when they're gathering this information about unemployment. Well, they're surveying people, they're asking them do you have a job, are you looking for work? What people may may lie. Right, And this may distort the unemployment rate as well. So let's look at a couple examples here. First, a person may claim to be looking for work just to remain eligible for unemployment benefits. Right? You get unemployment from the government when you've been, let's say you've been laid off at work, you're gonna get unemployment for a certain amount of time. So you'll get checks in the mail, but you may not even be looking for a job. You're like, hey, I'm getting this free money from the government. Let me just say I'm looking for a job. So I keep getting these checks. So what's happening? This person is classified as unemployed when in reality they should be classified as not in the labor force, right? Because they're not actually looking for a job, so they shouldn't be unemployed unemployed. Are people who are looking for a job, but can't find one. Right? So that's gonna distort our results there. How does that distort it? Well, it's going to make it look worse in this case, right. It's going to make it look like there's more unemployed people than there actually are, because they should uh they shouldn't be included in the unemployed category. Another example here of the survey results is that a person may claim to be unemployed again, but they're actually involved in an illegal activity such as drug dealing. So a drug dealer might say that they're unemployed because they don't want to tell the government that they're a drug dealer. So again, this person is going to be classified as unemployed when really they should be employed, They have a job. It's just an illegal job. So this is going to distort the information again, right? It's gonna make the unemployment rate look look worse in this situation again, because uh there they say they're unemployed when they actually have a job. Cool. So these are some problems that come up when we're measuring employment. Make sure you get some practice using these formulas up here. Labor force unemployment rate, uh the labor force participation rate especially. And then we will move on to the next topic. Cool, let's do that now.

