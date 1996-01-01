Dynamic AD-AS Model: Contractionary Fiscal Policy

So now let's look at a situation where we have rising inflation in our dynamic A. D. A. S. Model. Remember this is not for everybody double check with your professor before you do your dynamic A. D. A. S. Model here. Alright so when we have inflation we were basically at but above our potential right are as when we talked about inflation in our regular A B A. S. Model are short run equilibrium was beyond our long run equilibrium. Right? There's too much GDP basically for our potential GDP. Okay so in these situations we're gonna have to contract the economy, we're gonna have contractionary fiscal policy where the government decreases their spending to lower the aggregate demand right now aggregate demand is too high and if we lower it we can get back to our long run equilibrium. Okay, so by decreasing its spending it's going to reduce inflation and the same effect can be reached by increasing taxes, so by increasing taxes it'll lower consumption which again affects aggregate demand. Right? That's the whole point here is we're trying to affect aggregate demand to reach our potential GDP. So this is gonna be a little bit of the opposite where before aggregate demand didn't grow big enough in this one, aggregate demand is gonna grow too much. We're gonna have increasing prices and then the contractionary policy is gonna pull it back a little bit. Okay so we have our original situation just like before with our price level and real GDP and we were at point a right our original equilibrium. So we've got long run aggregate supply one Short run aggregate supply one and aggregate demand one. Okay, so this is our original situation and then we're gonna have our dynamic increases like we have in our dynamic model, everything's gonna increase. So we'll have our long run aggregate supply shifting to the right, whoops, long run aggregate supply to and then we're gonna shift our short run aggregate supply to the right as well. But in this case, aggregate demand has gone too hot, right? There's been too much of an increase in aggregate demand. So we're gonna have is a big increase to aggregate demand. Maybe somewhere way out here, right somewhere way out here as an increase to aggregate demand to and you can see we've we've gone beyond our potential GDP, right? This was G D. P one right here, this is G D P two, right? That's our potential GDP right there, but we've gone too far. We're beyond that at point B right here. Right? So aggregate demand grew too much and passed the new long run equilibrium and our short run equilibrium is up here past it, right? We've passed our potential GDP on this line where short run aggregate supply, long run aggregate supply, we want aggregate demand to cross there as well. So, by using contractionary policy, well, they're gonna reduce aggregate demand, right? They want to reduce the aggregate demand in this case. So they're gonna pull it back a little bit, they're gonna decrease their spending, increased taxes, whatever it might be to get us to our long run equilibrium, and now we can be at point C. So this is aggregate demand three with fiscal policy. Okay, So the fiscal policy brings the aggregate demand back in line back to our potential GDP because notice what happens at this price level at price level B. We have that inflation, right? We have higher prices than we did at price level A. Or price level C. So we're trying to combat those high prices that inflation that was happening. All right. So that's how contractionary policy works here. You can see the expansionary and contractionary. They're very similar. It's just basically they're opposites of each other. Alright. Let's pause here and let's move on to the next video.

