Taxes as an Automatic Stabilizer

So we mentioned in the introduction to fiscal policy, how taxes can be an automatic stabilizer in the economy. Remember, automatic stabilizer is where there's no change in the fiscal policy. However, the amount of taxes being paid are gonna change. Uh Just based on where we are in the business cycle, when the when the economy is booming, what more taxes are being paid. So let's go ahead and see what this means. So one note we want to make is that government purchases are not really an automatic stabilizer, they're gonna stay stable regardless of the business cycle right there, they're gonna stay stable whether or not uh we're in a recession or or boom. Um unless there's some discretionary policy unless the government steps in and changes something. Well, those spending is generally going to be stable. The amount of taxes, however, well that's based on the amount of income being earned, right? The amount of income earned means how much taxes are being paid. So when the economy is booming, like we've said before, there's gonna be more GDP more inflation, more income, which leads to more taxes. And when taxes are higher consumption goes down, right? There's less consumption. And then the opposite in a recession, while there's less money being made, less GDP less inflation, less income leading to lower taxes if there's less money being made and when there's less taxes, well consumption will increase because of that. Okay, now I want to make a note that in a recession, consumption generally is gonna be a lot lower than during an economic boom. However, this automatic stabilizer tries to fight it just a little bit. Okay so instead of consumption decreasing a ton this automatic stabilizer, well it's going to help in that decrease by boosting our consumption back up just a little bit. Okay so let's see how this automatic stabilizer looks on the graph. Like I said the so what we have on this graph is the amount of government spending or taxes on this axis and the amount of G. D. P. So based on the amount of G. D. P. We're gonna have changes in the amount of taxes but government spending is gonna stay relatively stable. Like I said above without any fiscal without any discretionary policy going on the government stepping in and saying hey we need to increase spending or decrease spending we're gonna have very stable government purchases. So this could be our government purchases right here. There's not going to really be a change in government purchases um in a recession or an expansion without someone stepping in. However taxes are going to be affected when GDP is low. So when we're in a recession let's say we're gonna have a low amount of taxes right? Just like we said a recession leads to less taxes. Just like we saw up here recession lower taxes which leads to more consumption which is what we want. Right? But when the when the economy is booming well we're gonna have a lot of taxes, we'll have something like this. Right? So notice what's happening here. We this is the automatic stabilizer at play. Here during a recession. We have less taxes. And then here during an expansion, there's more taxes. Okay. So that's the idea of the automatic stabilizer. Is that without without stepping in and changing anything, we already have a change in the amount of taxes being collected just based on where we are in the business cycle. Okay. Um, so that's about it for the automatic stabilizer. It's just the idea that it's changing based on where we are in the business cycle. Let's go ahead and move on to the next video.

