Alright guys, I haven't told you this before, but I secretly have a passion to become a screenplay writer. Okay, I love live theater and this is my true passion is to create live screenplays and I've got one here for you. I've kind of got a synopsis for one, I've kind of been playing out in my head and I kind of want to relate it to you and see what you guys think. All right, so let's talk here about common resources and the tragedy of the commons. Okay, this is gonna be the theme of my play. So the tragedy of the commons. Remember when we were talking about common resources, these were things that were rival and non excludable, right? So when something's rival, that means if I consume it, you can't consume the same thing, right? A great example was the fish in the ocean, right? Fish in the ocean. So if I go out and catch a fish out there in the ocean, you can't catch the same fish, right? But no one can keep us from going out in the ocean and catching them, that's why they're non excludable. So you can imagine over time um the fish are gonna be depleted and that's what we see with common resources. Common resources tend to be overused, Right? So let me go out, go ahead and let's dive into my five act play. This is a tragedy called Macbeth, Macbeth by brian. So act one enter johnny clutch, right, johnny clutch is moving to this small paradise town of Spa, small town, right, johnny clutches a shepherd. He's arriving to a small town with his two sheep? Because he hears of this wonderful utopian green grazing land where the grass is so fruitful and so full of nutrients that the sheep are so happy to live here. Right? So johnny clutch arrives in small town with his two sheep, high hopes right for his wonderful life as a shepherd. Act two, johnny brings his sheep there and his sheep are grazing in this wonderful pasture, eating this, eating this wonderful grass and growing and becoming big strong sheep with beautiful beautiful wool, making the best wool in the world, right? And johnny goes on shearing his sheep and he's making tons of money selling this special wool right from the small town pastures, Act three enter other people. They hear of all these great profits in small town, right? All the great profits of all the shepherds here in small town and people start moving to small town because they hear about this grazing land and how great it is, right, so more people come to graze their sheep. In small town, Act four, there's so many sheep, we see that we see the field full of sheep, there's hundreds and hundreds of sheep, all eating the grass there, just eating and eating and eating and you see all this grass, it's not there anymore, it's starting to become barren. The grass has been eaten away, you just see dirt patches everywhere, the fields become barren, Act five. The sheep die, and because the sheep die, everybody dies, what do you think? Pretty good, Right. This is a pretty good tragedy that I've just unfolded for you? Well, this is the tragedy of the commons, right? What we see is that when we have this common resources, in this case we have this common resource of the common grazing land, right? There was this grazing land that was available for everybody to use, there was since it was available for everyone, no one had a personal um reason to not use it. Right? So johnny saw his personal benefit from bringing his sheep there and grazing, right? And as johnny made more money, maybe he bought more sheep and he kept grazing right? He saw that all this potential he had from using this grazing land. But what ends up happening is that it gets overused, right? Since there's no clear, no nobody is stopping johnny from using the grazing land or anybody else, everyone's gonna use it as much as they can until it's depleted, Right? And that is the tragedy of the comments that they're going to be overused. So what's the moral of the story here? Why did this? Why did this arise? So the tragedy of the commons arises because there is an externality that we're not taking into account, right? And the externality is the cost of this field, right? The cost to the field, The grass is no longer there, there's this cost being posed on society. When you're sheep is grazing, right? Every time your sheep grazes it takes away from this resource, it causes this externality. So how could we have solved this problem? Remember when we talked about externality, it all came down to property rights. In this case, there's no clearly defined property rights, right? This field is just common land that anybody can use. But let's say the field had belonged to johnny, right? If johnny owned the field, he would have known to only grazed so much right, he would have made sure to keep only so many sheep on the field so that he could keep earning profit for a long time, right? But it doesn't have to be johnny that owns the field, right? We have to see that it just has to be clearly defined. It could be some other landlord, right? Some some landlord owns the field, and johnny pays a fee to use it. Now it's in the landlord's best interest to take care of the field, right? Because he makes money based on people being able to use the field. So, if there was no grass there, he would stop making money. So he's gonna make sure to maintain the field and also keep the sheep down, right? The quantity of sheep low enough that it doesn't get depleted. So let's go ahead and see this tragedy of the commons on the graph, right? We've got the price and the quantity of sheep there and we've got our downward demand right? D. One and S. One where s one right? This only has the private cost, right? When we talked about externalities, we talked about the private cost which is just the supply curve that we're used to right? We're used to this supply curve which is kind of just the cost of raising the sheep right? Um The yeah those costs to the to the shepherd himself, right johnny's personal cost. But we see that there's this cost to society as well, right? When there's these external costs we have a negative externality and it causes us to actually have our real uh marginal social cost, right? The cost to society is actually to the left of this private cost. So what ends up happening is without considering this externality? We end up at this quantity of sheep, right? Let's focus on the quantity here, this quantity of sheep, sorry, quantity. And I'm gonna put the quantity of the market right? The market will will find this equilibrium when they don't think about this externality, right. This externality doesn't come into play and the market is going to find this equilibrium but truly the real efficient equilibrium when we consider all costs to society would have been down here. Right? So what we see is that we're overproducing right? We have too many sheep, there's too many sheep on the pasture, right? The key the market is more than our efficient quantity. We have too many sheep, and that is what's causing the common resource to be depleted, right? If we have been taken into account this cost to the field, right, we would have had less sheep on the field. Cool. So let me know what you think. Maybe I should become a screenplay writer. Maybe. I don't know. Maybe I'll just finish this course with you guys. Let's try that first. All right. Let's move on to the next video.

