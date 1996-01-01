Unemployment: Minimum Wage Laws

Now let's discuss how minimum wage laws and the efficiency wages can affect the unemployment rate. So we're gonna talk about a topic here, that that's come up before price floors. And if you want more detail, I'm gonna kind of do an overview here. You're gonna want to go back to a video price floors and price ceilings. And I go into a lot more detail on how these price floors and price ceilings work. Um But let's go ahead and and use it here to describe minimum wages. So a price floor is illegally determined minimum, right? It's the bottom, it's it's the floor, it's the legally determined minimum price for a good. So let's go to the graph here and let's talk about how minimum wages can affect the labor market. So we've got a common graph that we've seen all the time here in economics, this X. Graph where we've got our downward demand d and our upward supply. S. So this d. Is the demand. We're talking about the labor market here. So this is the demand for labor which is coming from the firm's, right, The firms are demanding labor demanding people to work for them, and the workers are supplying the labor, right? So we've got the supply of supply of labor and the demand for labor going down. So let's go ahead and look at this graph, like we usually would, so what we would see is we would have this equilibrium wage here in the middle right. We have an equilibrium wage and that's gonna occur right here in the middle and what's the equilibrium wage. mean? Well that means that if this market is left alone, the equilibrium quantity would be right here. Q. Star. And we would have an equilibrium wage. Let's make up a number here. Let's say the equilibrium wage is $10 right? $10 is the equilibrium wage that this market would pay. And the government steps in and says hey $10 is just not enough for people to live on. We need to give a minimum wage that's higher than that. People need more money than that. So let's set a minimum wage Of $15, right? They need to set a minimum wage above that equilibrium for it to be effective. So let's see what happens when we have this higher minimum wage. So at this higher minimum wage. Well it's gonna affect the demand and supply of this of of this product of the labor in this market, right? So what's gonna happen to the demand for labor in this market? So with a minimum wage of $15, there's gonna be less labor demanded because the price is higher. So people are gonna want less of it. The firms are gonna want less of the labor and that's going to be down here quantity demanded. And over here the quantity supplied, people are like hey $15 an hour. I want a job, let's all get jobs at $15 an hour. But what are they gonna find is that notice the quantity supplied is way up here where the quantity demanded is down here. So what's happened in this market, there's now an oversupply of labor. There's a lot of people looking for jobs but there's no jobs available. So what do we have? We have a surplus of labor, right? There's a surplus of labor which in essence translates to no jobs available, right? So people are looking for the jobs at this higher wage, but nobody wants to hire anybody at the higher wage. Higher. Higher. Higher. Higher. Okay, so 22 ways we're saying higher there. So what are some conclusions we can make here when it comes to a minimum wage law that first for a price floor to be effective? Where did it have to be above or below equilibrium? It had to be above equilibrium. Right. And if you want more information, I would definitely suggest going to that other video where we discuss price floors and ceilings in more detail. But basically, if there was a price, let's say down here of $5, well, the market's already trading at $10. So why would they care if the minimum wage is five? Well, $10 is above five. So they're not breaking any rules, they would keep trading at that equilibrium wage. Okay, so the effective price floors, what have they caused in the market? They caused a surplus in the market, a surplus of of the supply, a surplus of the supply of labor and there's no demand for that labor. So there's a surplus of supply which leads to unemployment, right? There's people looking for jobs but no jobs available. So the topic here was the minimum wage law. So what does this lead to? It leads to a compromise when we have minimum wage? Because generally minimum wage we think of as a good thing for the workers, right? But it's a good thing for the workers who can find work. It gives a living wage for workers with jobs, but unemployment for the ones who can't find jobs right there behind me, Right? So living wage for workers with jobs but higher unemployment for the ones who can't find jobs. So that's how minimum wage affects unemployment in the market. Let's go ahead. And in the next video, let's discuss efficiency wages.

