Alright let's see this example if craft beer is a normal good, what happens to demand when consumer income rises? What if it decreases? So let's handle these one at a time. And I want to make a quick point here about these types of problems. They're gonna generally have to tell you whether a product is a normal good or an inferior good because that's kind of hard to assume that you would be able to guess on the test. So I would expect on the test they're going to be telling you when things are normal goods and inferior goods. Alright. So in this question they do tell us that craft beer is a normal good. And what happens to normal goods when income rises? Right? So when income rises we buy more normal goods. So the income rising causes the demand to shift to the right. It's a good thing, right? Income rising is a good thing for a normal good. That how I like to think about it. So the increased income is going to increase our demand. So let's go ahead and label our axis here. I just want to get in that habit. We got a price on our on our Y. Axis and quantity on our X. Axis, right, alphabetical order left to right. And we're gonna draw our new demand curve. Um Right here let's go ahead and draw it as income increases. Remember normal good demand is gonna increase because of the income increase. So I'm gonna draw a new demand curve out here and we'll call that D. Two. So we've got this one was the one over here and this will be d to our ship To the right, right. And what does this mean? This means that at a certain price. If I were to say our price was right here, p. one. Remember the price isn't changing, it's the people's demand that's changing here. So at the same price we're actually demanding a higher quantity, right? This was where we were originally demanding and now we're demanding somewhere out here at quantity too. Right? So it increased from quantity 12 quantity too at that same price. And that's because income increased and normal good demand increases with income increases. Alright let's look at the opposite, I'm gonna get out of the way here. So if income decreases and beers craft beers a normal good. Right. So we gotta think people buy more normal goods when they have more money they have less money now, so they're gonna buy less normal goods. So we are going to draw a new demand curve here to the left of our original one. And when you draw them, especially when we don't have numbers and stuff, I don't mind going out of the graph like that just to keep it consistent, you know, keep them even. Um So I don't see why there's a problem with that, especially when we got no numbers. So there we go. That is our shift to the left where we had demand curve here, demand one and now we are in demand, too, because income is lower and we see the same thing happening right? We've got the same price. Let's say this is our price right here and notice what happened. We were originally demanding about this much quantity one, but now we're over here demanding this much at the same price quantity, too. So we're demanding much less at the same price. Cool. So that is how income consumer income can affect the demand for a good based on it being a normal good or an inferior good. Cool. Let's move on now.

