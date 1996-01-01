1 = MPC + MPS

Alright, so let's learn a detail here about the marginal propensity to consume and to save. So recall that when we talked about disposable income, we said that whenever we have disposable income wherever they were either going to use it for consumption, we're saving right? It's gonna be one or the other here. So it follows that any increase in disposable income, if we have extra disposable income, just like we saw, it's either gonna be consumed, we're saved, right? Any extra money we have, it's either gonna be consumed or saved, and that's going to depend on that marginal propensity of whether how much of that disposable income you want to consumer saved. So what follows here, what we see is that the disposable income equals the consumption or savings, right? Because any disposable income, we're either gonna consume it or save it. So that means any change in disposable income and I'll do change in, I'm gonna say why for disposable income? Because we've been using y for income in other videos, so change in y is gonna equal the change in consumption. Plus the change in savings, right? If we have an extra dollar of disposable income, well, it's either gonna increase our consumption or increase our savings so they're gonna stay equal there. So now what I wanna do is I want to take this and I want to divide it by the change in y So notice divide by the change in y if we do that to everything here, which we can do. Thanks to the rules of algebra, you're just gonna have to trust me if you don't remember that one, we can divide everything by the change in y. And what does what does that leave us with notice? Change in y divided by change and why? What is that equal? Anything divided by itself? Well, that's going to equal one, right? This equals one. And what does change in consumption over change in disposable income? Look back on the previous page, when we define marginal propensity to consume, right? The change in consumption divided by the change in income disposable income. Well, that's your marginal propensity to consume plus your marginal propensity to save. Okay, so that's what if the marginal propensity to consume plus the marginal propensity to save, they're always gonna equal one. And that's because this whole identity of whenever we have extra income. Well, it's gonna either be consumed or saved. Okay, So it's either gonna go towards the marginal propensity to consume or the marginal propensity to save their Okay, so sometimes they might give you um let's say in a problem, they might tell you, oh, the marginal propensity to consume is 0.6. Well, you can already infer that the marginal propensity to save is going to be the other 0.4, right? Because they have to equal out to one. All right, let's pause here. And let's talk about the consumption function as the equation of a line. Alright, let's do that in the next video

