Price Levels and the Money Market

Alright. So now let's see how the price level affects both the money market and the aggregate demand curve. So remember when we studied um the aggregate demand curve, the price level is the Y axis right? On aggregate demand curve we have price level here on the y axis and we have G. D. P. On this axis. Right. And what about in our money market? So our X axis was GDP there. What about in our money market are money market? We had the interest rate as the price of money over here and the quantity of money uh was down there and remember that the quantity is fixed by the Fed, right? If the Fed says how much money there is in the market, that's fixed by how much they supply there. So here we have our aggregate demand curve, we'll say a D. One, we've got our money supply and we've got our money demand here as well. Right. So those are all of the curves that we're dealing with. So now let's go through an example and let's see how a change in the price level is gonna affect these two graphs. So the general price level increases in the United States, in the United States. Okay, so we see a general increase, we're going through a period of inflation here. What effect will this have on the following graphs? So let's start with our aggregate demand curve, let's think about how it affects aggregate demand, remember that the price level is our Y axis. So since price level is a component of the graph, it's our Y axis. Just like with any graph? If if the if the Y axis is what's changing? So if the interest rate changes well then we're not going to um move, shift the curve we're gonna move along the curves. But if the interest rate changes over here well that's not part of the graph. Right? So that could shift the curves here. We have the price level. So if the price level changes we're not going to draw a new aggregate demand curve. We're gonna move along the aggregate demand curve. Just like we've studied when the price of the of the object changes we're gonna move along the curve when an underlying factor changes. That's when we shift the curves. So in the aggregate demand graph um we're gonna see that the price level changing is just gonna move us along this aggregate demand curve. So let's say we started at this price level here we'll say P. Low the low price. Well we would have been demanding this much GDP right this would have been the G. D. P. one. Right? The price at the at the low price we would have had um that much g. d. p. But now we're saying price levels increased. So if price levels are increasing to here to a higher price level we'll notice we're not going to draw a new demand curve here we're just gonna find a new point on this demand curve at this lower G. D. P. So what's happening here is there is there is this decrease in G. D. P. When we have a higher price level right? There's a decrease in the G. D. P. Demanded there because the price levels are higher. We're not gonna spend that much as much at that higher price. So if the price level is changing how does that affect our money market? So this is the effect it would have on the on the aggregate demand. Is that the price level would lead to a different point on the aggregate demand curve which has a lower G. D. P. So in the money market well remember that the price level affects one of our curves. Does it affect our money supply or our money demand? So remember when we studied money demand there was the things that shifted the money demand curve and the two most important was the price level and the amount of real GDP in the economy. So if the price level increases. Remember how we discussed about buying a meal at Mcdonald's if you're gonna go to Mcdonald's and there's higher prices. Well you need more cash in your pocket to buy that meal. So if price levels are increasing we're gonna see an increase in the demand for money. So I'm gonna write it over here? Um Price level increase. Money, demand increases. Right? Higher higher prices mean we need more money, we need more cash in this case. So we need to draw a new money demand curve. This will be money demand one, and at a higher price level we need more money. So let's shift to the right and draw a new money demand curve over here. So a new money demand is going to be over here to the right money demand too. So now let's let's look at our equilibrium in this case. So our original equilibrium was right here where the blue lines crossed And we had an equilibrium are one this interest rate R1. But what's happened is we've reached this higher interest rate by the money demand shifting. So now we're at our two, there's a higher demand for money. So interest rates increase because the supply hasn't changed, right? There's the same amount of supply, but there's more demand for that money. So the cost of it is gonna go up through these higher interest rates. Okay, so that's how a change in the price level is gonna affect these two graphs notice in the first situation we affected the interest rate, right? We affected the interest rate, which um by affecting the interest rate in this graph, we only moved along our demand curve. Right? So the the Fed wanted to affect the interest rate, so they increased their supply to move us along the money demand curve. And what did that do? It shifted the aggregate demand, Right? Because its interest rate is not part of this graph, it's an underlying factor of this graph. And down here we shifted the price level, and since we moved the price level, it is part of this graph. So we didn't draw a new curve, we just moved along this curve. And the change in the price level affected the money demand and we didn't move along it. We shifted money demand because of the new price level. Alright, so that's how these two graphs are interrelated. The price level and the interest rate have effects on both of the graphs. Alright, let's go ahead and pause here and move on.

