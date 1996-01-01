So we saw that nominal GDP could pose some problems right? Where we had the same level of production, 100 cabinets in each year. But since the price increase in 2018 compared to 2017 GDP increased. Now, what we do is we use this uh calculation called real GDP. And what it does is instead of using current year prices, we're going to use what we say base year prices or I guess I already have based their or year. So we'll put base year prices and the base year is going to be held constant. So we're gonna be using the same prices every year. Okay, So when we do this measure, we're going to say this year is the base year, whatever year that might be, it doesn't even have to be one of the year's. You're calculating base year in this situation, doesn't have to be 2017 or 2018. It could be the year 1983. It doesn't matter what year you choose. It just has to stay constant for the calculation. Okay, So you're using the same prices in every year that way, we're more focused on that quantity of production rather than the price of the goods changing. Okay, so let's check out our example here. A carpenter builds 100 cabinets. The price in 2017 are $1000 per cabinet in 2018. The prices rise to $2000. So it doesn't say it here, but let's assume 2017 is the base year. Okay, so let's write that in there, Assume that 2017 is the base here. And generally when you get a problem like this on a test, they're gonna have to tell you which year is the base year. If they don't say anything you can just assume that the oldest year is the base year. Okay so let's go ahead and do this example. Let's do our real GDP here in 2017. What is our real GDP? Well we produced 100 cabinets And what was those prices in the base year? The base year was 2017 and the price was $1,000. So that leads us to our same conclusion of $100,000. Okay so our notice that our real GDP and are nominal GDP in the base year when we have 2017 as the base year, they're the same. Right? And that should, that will always hold true because the base year price is the same price that we use for both calculations nominal and real GDP. However let's do 2018 real GDP, how are we gonna do that calculation Now in 2018 we still had 100 cabinets produced but we have to use the base year price of $1,000 1000. And that leads us to have 100,000 for the Real GDP in 2018 as well. So notice how now we can compare 2017 and 2018 G. D. P a little better. Right. It doesn't take into account that inflation of prices. Right? The price doubled So our GDP had doubled. But now this has more of a focus on that level of production where in both years we produced 100 cap so we should have a relative measure that shows that they that we had the same level of production. Okay, so we got $100,000 for GDP for Real GDP in 2018 and notice that previously when we calculated nominal GDP we had gotten $200,000 right? Because we had used the nominal price in two 2018 which was 2000. Cool. So that's the difference between Real GDP and nominal GDP, is which price we use? Okay, so Real GDP is a good measure that keeps the prices constant where nominal GDP is using more current numbers. Okay, So there's pros and cons to both but generally we're gonna be focused on Real GDP when we do these calculations. Alright, let's do a quick pause and we'll do a practice question related to nominal GDP and Real GDPP

