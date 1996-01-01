Allocative Efficiency

So now let's talk about this other type of efficiency, allocated efficiency and this is that production represents consumer preferences. Okay, so before we were talking about making the most with what we had, this is more about making the correct mix of stuff based on our consumers, right? It's a bit more subjective, um You can't be expected to just know what the consumers want. This is kind of information, it's going to be given to you on the test, and then you'll have to find the point of allocated efficiency or something like that. So, as an example here on our graph, um let's talk about a couple of different schools and their allocated efficiency point, right? Maybe you're at a school like fs you big party school, right? Loves their cheap beer, right? And they might find that their most allocated efficient point on the graph might be somewhere around up here. Right? Point. A on the graph, lots of light beer, lots of cheap beer. No, pizza. Pizza's not to worry. They don't need sustenance, they can get by just on the beer here. So let's put something like lots of beer, No pizza. So they're allocated efficiency. Point would be somewhere around point a right there. Still productively efficient, but they're just making the right stuff for their consumers. What if you're out of school at like N. Y. U. Where they have really good pizza? Where will I put deep dish pizza? So this should really be some kind of Chicago school. So let's say you're at University of Illinois in Chicago, right? And um you still like beer, right? You still need your cheap beer because you're in college. You can't afford the good stuff, but you still need pizza, too, right? You've got that really good pizza. So you're productive. Your, excuse me? Your allocated efficiency point might be somewhere here in the middle where you're getting some pizza and some beer, Right? So let's write that in here, some pizza, some beer point B. So both of these points, um, reach allocated efficiency here. Sorry, let me get out of the way there. Um, Both of these points do reach allocated efficiency. It's just a matter of the consumer preference, right? What do the consumers want? And that's what we're gonna produce. So why don't we move on to the next video?

