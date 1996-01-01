Efficient Markets Theory, Random Walk, and Irrational Behavior

So when you go to buy a piece of stock on the market, a share of stock, how do you know that the price is correct? Well, you don't really, But what we have is the efficient market hypothesis. And this is the idea that the price that we see on the market is taking in all available information about its value. It's hard to talk and write at the same time, all publicly available information Is going into that value. So when you see a share of stock and it's worth $50, that's because all the news reports, all the financial statements that have come out, people have made valuations and they expect it to be worth $50. Now, is that true or not? Well, let's go on a little bit more about this theory. First of all, that under this hypothesis hypothesis, the markets are said, to to exhibit informational efficiency, because all information is reflecting in the price. Right? It's efficient with the information that's available is getting into the price. And what we see is that stock prices change when new information becomes available. That's why you see analysts readily waiting for reports to come out for, for stockholders meeting, where the company is gonna tell about the future plans of the company and what they're expecting to do. Well, that's going to affect the stock price because it's new available information. And now, for that information to be new. Well, naturally, it must be unpredictable, right? If you could predict what that information was. Well then it wouldn't be new. It wouldn't be, uh, it would have already been included in this available information, if you could predict it. Right? So that's the, that's the whole key here with the the efficient market hypothesis is that these these uh investments are going to be unpredictable and therefore follow a random walk. So when we think about, when we see a stock price, when you look at a stock graph, it looks like this, right? It's just like someone's crazy heart chart that that's having some sort of spasm in their heart. That's what, that's what the chart looks like, right? And it's a variable that it's impossible to predict. So people who try and say, oh, this stock has been going up in price. So naturally it's going to continue to go up or they they look at historical data to gauge what's going to happen in the future. You can't really do that with stocks because that's the whole idea with this hypothesis, is that that random walk, that that path that it's been taking is basically dealing with this change in information. However, when we think about this efficient market hypothesis, it's not taking into account one thing, our people completely rational, when they invest in the market, think about all these bubbles that we've had, there's all sorts of bubbles in the real estate market, the real estate market in in the Great Depression, excuse me, great recession of 2008 kept rising and people would keep buying houses and selling houses and they were just trying to make a quick buck because of all of the gains in the real estate market or the dot com bubble of the late 19 nineties, right? Where people were just buying any website just because it had a dot com after it, they knew it was going to make money so they would buy in and just hope to get out before anyone else does. Right? So this idea of speculation, people are just speculating, they're basically gambling that these things are going to go up in value. Well, they that's going to affect the price as well, right? Um, if a lot of people are just buying things just because everyone else is buying it, right, Everyone else is buying real estate. I want to make money to this idea of fomo, right? The fear of missing out. They want to make that money to everyone else is making money. I want to make money too. So that's going to inflate the price and eventually that bubble will pop and a lot of people will lose the money, everyone who's still holding it will lose, lose out in the end. Cool. So that's the idea of this efficient market theory and how it doesn't totally work out because people aren't always completely rational and sometimes are just focused on making that short term quick buck. All right, let's take a pause here and let's move on to the next

