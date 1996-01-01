Skip to main content
Alright, so let's check out this example after clutch Topia introduced its free pizza for everybody. Policy immigration to the awesome country skyrocketed, doubling its population. What happens to the demand for bar soap and clutch Topia? So it seems kind of random, but the idea here is there's more consumers, right? The population of clutch Topia doubled. So you can imagine that people are gonna be buying more bar soap just because there's more people there. So you're seeing the number of consumers increasing, Therefore the demand is increasing. So there's more consumers, the demand is going to increase. Alright, so this was D1 right here, our price and quantity axes in alphabetical order. And let's go ahead and shift this demand curve. Right? So which way are we gonna shift? This was a good thing for bar soap, right? The number of consumers increased for bar soap. So it's a good thing for bar soap. Let's go ahead and draw this graph to the right. So we have shifted to the right here to demand too, and you can see that we've moved to the right. Cool, pretty easy. Right? This one is easy, it's straightforward. Number of consumers goes up. The demand is gonna go up. Alright, cool. Let's move on
