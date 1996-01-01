Bretton Woods System:Introduction

So after the gold standard was abandoned, a new system was put into place called the Bretton Woods system. So the Bretton Woods system was basically a new try and change up the gold standard. It was an exchange rate system implemented after abandoning the Gold standard and it was used from 1944 to 1973. So you can tell that this one didn't last very long either. So it's named the Bretton Woods because there was a conference in new Hampshire in the Bretton Woods where they had a conference and the U. S. Pledged to buy or sell gold At a fixed rate of $35 an ounce. So the us said that hey we will buy gold from other countries at this price of $35 per ounce. Okay so they set this fixed rate for the exchange rate of dollars to gold. Okay so they were still using gold as basically the basis for the system. So uh countries pledged to buy and sell their currencies at a fixed rate to the dollar. So as the as the dollar fixed itself to the gold countries fix themselves to the dollar right? They thought they were going to buy and sell their currencies at a fixed rate to the dollar. So this was still a fixed exchange rate system. Um so by fixing their rates to the dollar, the exchange rates were also fixed between other countries as well because if you can get £2 for $1.03 pesos for $1. Well you can trade those £2 for three pesos or whatever right? There all fixed to each other. However, unlike the gold standard, no country was willing to exchange, it's paper money for gold, only the U. S. Dollars would be exchangeable for gold. Other countries were not exchanging their money for gold. And even in the US you couldn't go to a bank and redeem your money for gold. It was basically central banks that could redeem the money for gold. Okay. Generally foreign central banks would be the ones that would be redeeming for gold, not just any regular citizen. So from the 1930s to the 1970s, this is actually pretty interesting fact that even I learned about here, it was actually illegal for American citizens to own gold. You could have, you know jewelry or some like rare coins but you weren't allowed to like physically own gold as an investment during this Bretton woods time. Um it was actually illegal to hold gold. So what foreign countries did is they were committed to holding dollar reserves. So they would hold dollar reserves which was basically like holding reserves for for their gold there, right? And the international monetary fund was created to provide loans to central banks that were short of reserves. Okay, so when they didn't have the dollar reserves, the international monetary fund would make those loans to them. So a big thing with these fixed exchange rates is that supply and demand are not at play, right? When we have a fixed exchange rate, we don't have supply and demand. Changing the exchange rate to match the equilibrium, right? And a fixed exchange rate is not necessarily equal to the equilibrium. Remember when we have our graph, it's our standard supply and demand graph, right? And if we're not at equilibrium, well, we're either gonna have a shortage or a a shortage or a surplus, right? If demand is here, supply is here. And let's say this is the exchange rate down here. Well, what's happening? Demand is high, supply is low, right? So there's a shortage. So it depends on where that fixed exchange rate is, whether we're gonna have a shortage or surplus or if it's actually at equilibrium. So this tended to lead to surpluses and shortages of different currencies based on an overvaluation or undervaluation. The I. M. F. Would try and keep up with this. And if they noticed that there was a persistent surplus or shortage, well then they would adjust the fixed exchange rate between the dollar and that currency to make it balance out again. Okay, so that was basically how the system worked. Let's pause here and let's show how the Bretton Woods system basically collapsed afterwards.

