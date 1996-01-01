Equation of the Consumption Function

Alright. So do you guys remember back to algebra when we learned the equation for a line? A lot of us might have learned it as Y equals mx plus B, write Y equals M. X plus B. Some of us learned it as Y equals A X plus B either way. Um We're talking about the same thing here and we're talking about a line and if you look back on the graph, remember when we talked about the consumption function? It was a line, right? And we knew what the slope was and we know what the variable is that's going to change our consumption. And let's go ahead and define some of these things here. So we can talk about the consumption function as a line, as an equation just the same. So in this case m M. Is what's being moved? Is the rate that we're changing here? So M is the slope of the line here, Which is which is what just classic algebra there, write Y equals mx plus B. M. Is the slope of the line. And in this case the slope just like we saw in the in the graph that's the marginal propensity to consume right for every extra dollar of income. Well, how much of it are we gonna consume? That's gonna be the increase in the line there. So what's gonna be the X. Here? What is driving the consumption the disposable income? Right? As we have more disposable income while we're consuming more. So X. Is disposable income, right? The disposable income? And what we use sometimes for for uh a symbol for this is we've been using Y. For income and sometimes we just call it y de sometimes with a little uh subscript D. Like that. Sometimes you see a whole full lower case letter D. Like we have in our equation below. And then what's gonna be B what's B. Remember B. Is the Y intercept? Right? The Y intercept. And this is what what the amount of consumption that we have when disposable income equals zero, right? When we have no disposable income, well we're still gonna have to consume something, right? We're still gonna have food to eat, we're still gonna need shelter, we're still gonna need some expenses um when we have no disposable income. Okay so you can be given um an equation of the consumption function line. They can tell you um an equation like C equals 0.75 X. Plus 50. Right? Something like that. And you can solve for consumption at any level of disposable income if you had a disposable income of 10. Well you would put in 10 into this equation and you would solve for disposable income. Excuse me, solve for consumption there. Right. Cool. So that's about it here, let's get some practice using all of these equations in the next video

