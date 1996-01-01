So it may sound weird, but the Fed may also want to decrease GDP and that would be in a situation where we have a lot of inflation, we see a lot of inflation in the economy and we have what's called, the economy is hot in this case we're basically past our long run GDP level and we're producing at a past a place past our potential our potential GDP. How do we do that? Well, it could be a situation here where we have rising inflation pushing us to a point where we're beyond our long run equilibrium. So let's go ahead and see how this happens in periods of rising inflation where the price levels are increasing a lot, there's gonna be over employment. So basically people are gonna have to be working longer hours than they generally would people who wouldn't have jobs are now in the labor force because the economy is so hot that they want to get in on a piece of the action. So we actually have over employment in the economy and we have increasing price levels. So the economy is basically what we say really hot and we're we're experiencing a lot of inflation. So the Fed is gonna go through what's called contractionary monetary policy to get us back to a maintain a level of GDP that's uh sustainable, right? A level A level that that we can sustain in the long run. So the contractionary monetary policy is where the Fed increases interest rates. So this is the opposite of what we just talked about with expansionary, so they're increasing the interest rates to reduce the level of inflation. So when expansionary was more GDP contractionary is to get us to less GDP. Alright, so let's go ahead and label our graphs again. In this case we've got R A D A. S. Model with our price level and our G. D. P. R real GDP here on the graph, let me get out of the way again. And what's going on in this graph is we've got our long run aggregate supply below our short run equilibrium. So over here we've got our short run aggregate supply and our aggregate demand. And look at our short run equilibrium right here right here where the short run aggregate supply and the aggregate demand curve cross were at this level of GDP short run equilibrium GDP that's beyond our sustainable long run aggregate supply, right? So this is this is our potential here and we're past it. We're over employed, we have a lot of inflation leading to this higher level of G. D. P. In the economy. Okay, so the Fed wants to step in and get us back to our long run equilibrium here. They wanna affect the money market the money supply to increase the interest rates to reduce our aggregate demand. So let's go ahead and see how all these puzzle these pieces moved together. So if this was the price one where we started at our short run equilibrium, let's see what happens to that price level through their contractionary policy. So let's go to the money market where the Fed is going to have an impact. So we see interest rates right here on the y axis, and we have the quantity of money on the X axis, our money supply going straight up and down, fixed by the Fed and our money demand right there with the downward demand. We're used to and we've got this original quantity quantity one of money. Now, the Fed wants to increase interest rates. So here's our equilibrium interest rates are one where we started, and they want to get us to a higher interest rate. They want to bring interest rates up to slow down the economy. They're trying to increase the interest rates to slow down the economy, make it less enticing for investors, for consumers, for uh for net exports, right? All of this, we want to be decreasing. So if they want this higher level of interest rate, what are they gonna do in this case, are they going to increase or decrease the money supply? So they want a higher equilibrium. So, do they want the money supply over here? To the left, or a money supply over here to the right, to get a higher equilibrium. They wanted to move to the left. They want to contract the money supply, right? They wanted less money in the money supply leads to a higher interest rate. So money supply to over here money supply one, and we get this higher equilibrium interest rate at our two, right? There are two with a higher equilibrium interest rate. So what does the Fed have to do? What kind of open market operation? So let's think about it. We've got the Fed over here, whoops the Fed and then the public. And in this case the Fed is going to give to the public something and the public is going to give to the Feds something. So in this case the Fed wants to decrease the money supply. So do they want to give money to the public or take money from the public? They want to take money from the public public, right? They want to decrease the money supply. So the money is going from the public to the Fed and the Fed is selling securities to the public for that, right? So the the the public is going to receive securities. So in this case, the Fed cells, Fed sells Fed sells securities, right? They're selling securities to decrease the money supply, which increases the interest rate. So just like we saw the interest rate affecting the aggregate demand before it's still gonna affect it here. Now, at the higher interest rate, what do we see happening? Investment is gonna decrease, right? The firms are gonna invest less because loans cost more money, consumers are gonna spend less at the higher interest rate. They might be enticed to save more money as well as just not take out loans on cars and things like that. And that exports. We also saw decrease based on how this affects foreigners as well. So since all of these components of aggregate demand are decreasing, aggregate demand is going to decrease as well. So this is exactly what they want, they want the Fed wants aggregate demand to decrease to get us to a more stable level of of G. D. P. And a lower price level in the economy. So if this was a D. One on the graph already and we're seeing aggregate demand decrease, we're gonna have a shift to the left. So this shift to the left is going to draw a new line, a new aggregate demand over here. This is where they want the aggregate demand to land over there at our long run equilibrium. So notice we're back to a long run equilibrium here where our short run aggregate supply, our aggregate demand and our long run aggregate supply are all together once again. Okay, so where where are we in this happy little place that we found? We found that the Fed has succeeded in lowering the price level, right? The new equilibrium that we found in the short run and long run here at the green star shape has a lower price level. And that was from this whole process of selling securities to decrease the money supply, which led to a higher equilibrium interest rate and the higher equilibrium interest rate shifted our aggregate demand curve, leading to a lower equilibrium price level. Wow, that's a big domino effect, right? But that's that's all that's going on, is basically thinking of how we're affecting the money supply and what that does to our aggregate demand curve. Okay. And we're just looking for those equilibrium is like we're used to in general. So this can be a little tricky, and it's it's always worth uh studying this in a little more detail, because this is a big topic in this class. Alright, so when you're ready, let's go ahead and move on to.

Hide transcripts