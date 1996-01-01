Alright, So now let's try the same thing, but with the cost push inflation. So what we saw with the demand pool is the demand pulling the price upward here, the cost, the cost to the firm's is pushing the price upward. Why is that? Well, the per unit cost. So we're saying that this is a situation the per unit costs are increasing. So for the for the firm the cost of producing them is going up, causing the profits to fall. So with lower profits. Well, guess what? People are gonna leave the industry and it's gonna reduce output, right? There's less producers when there's less profit and it's gonna lead to a lower available supply. So in this case let's hold demand constant right before we are holding supply constant, let's hold the demand constant. But the supply falls. Well, just like we've been used to on our graph, we've got our demand downward demand upward, supply and now we have a decrease in supply and notice what we call this here, we call this a supply shock, right? Because people are, the firms were anticipating certain prices for all their raw materials and all of a sudden there's an increase in these prices. Well, it's gonna have a it's gonna shock the supply and cause us to have a lower supply here. So we've got an s to a lower supply and just like we've been used to in when we were first studying this graph. Well, guess what? We had our original equilibrium there and now our equilibrium moved over here. So what happened we had our original Q. One and P. One, Price one And quantity one. And now what happens with the supply shock? There's less available? So we have a lower quantity supply quantity too. Right. And now the price level has increased because there's less available, the price increases to P. Two. So again, we have inflation, right? We have increasing prices here and this is because the cost pushed the supply, right, the supply uh lowered and it caused the price to increase. So we've seen a graph like this before. Um Pretty interesting. Nothing too too much to understand here other than these are the causes of inflation. So when you see demand pull, well, it's pulling the price up and cost push pushing the price up. So in both cases it's up because we're talking about inflation, right, prices going up. Alright, that's about it here, let's go ahead and move on to the next video.

Hide transcripts