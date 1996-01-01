Alright. So we've seen aggregate supply in the long run now let's check it out in the short run. So we're still in this A. D. A. S. Model, right, aggregate demand and aggregate supply. Well when we talk about aggregate supply, right, we had the long run aggregate supply that was that straight up and down uh curve. But the short run aggregate supply is gonna look a little more familiar to what we studied with our market supplies. So in the short run, well the quantity of Real GDP is affected by current price levels. Remember in the long run we said that it had to do with the factors of production, how much how much labor we had in our economy, how much capital, how much we had available to produce stuff. And in the long run, well that was gonna be capped out at that amount. But in the short run well the prices are going to affect how much is going to be produced. So Real GDP remember goods and services produced when we say real, we're not really thinking about the prices there, but the amount that's being produced. So in the short run the price is going to affect the amount being produced. All right. So in the short run an increase in the price level will lead to uh an increase in production of goods and vice versa, right? A decrease in the price level will lead to a decrease of the production of goods. Alright, so here we're gonna draw our short run aggregate supply and if you remember from our market supply and demand at the beginning of the course, what did our supply curve look like? It just went like this, right? It started down here and as the price went up, we supplied more, Right, higher prices, more supply. Well, the same thing's gonna happen here in the short run the price level. Remember when we're talking about aggregate supply? Well, we're now including all goods and services in the economy. So the price level of goods and services is gonna be our access there. And G. D. P. We're talking about real GDP here, so, a quantity of goods and services being provided in the economy. So here we go, we've got our short run aggregate supply. So it looks very similar to what we had in in market demand and supply. Right, So let's go ahead and pause here. And in the next video, let's discuss why the aggregate supply. Remember now we have to think about macroeconomic conditions that lead us to having this type of curve in the short run. Okay, So what does it tell us? Well, remember a low price level, that means in the short run we're gonna have a lower GDP at some low price level, we'll say lo here, compared to up here, right, if there's some higher price level, we're gonna have some higher GDP GDP high GDP, low price, high price level, high. Right? So something like what we're used to in market supply and demand. Alright, so let's pause real quick and let's talk why this is the case.

