Identifying Statements

Let's go ahead and do this example, label the following statements as positive statements with P or normative statements within the end. Alright, the first one. The government should provide health care to all of its citizens. Okay, so a keyword here that you should be looking for when we're doing positive and normative statements, it's right here should write this is telling us that it's kind of an opinionated statement, right? It's telling us how the world should be, not how it actually is. So when you see should automatically think normative statement, right? Let's go on to the next one. Minimum wage laws are a bad idea because they cause unemployment. So this isn't really telling us anything about how the world is right? It's telling us more how it should be telling us that if there are minimum wage laws, we should get rid of them because they're a bad idea. Right? This is another one of our key uh normative normative statement keywords here is when you see good idea or bad idea, something like that. Uh that's a cue. It should signal you that It's a normative statement. Let's try the next one. Rising gas prices rising. Excuse me, rising gas prices. Cause people to buy less gas. Okay, this statement, they're not really instilling any kind of opinion in here, right? We don't see any of our keywords. And what we see is it's making a statement about how the world is in this world, when gas prices go up, people buy less gas, right? How it's phrased regardless of it being true or false. The way it's phrased is in the form of how the world is. It's a positive statement. And remember another key with positive statements, it's something that you could test, right? So we could test what happens when gas prices rise? Do people actually buy less gas? We could do a test in the market with that. How about the next one minimum wage laws cause unemployment? Again, it's telling us something about how the world is. It's something that we can test. Again, we're talking about positive statement here, right? We don't see any of our keywords. So pretty easy to know that that's a positive statement. How about the last one? The government ought to increase the minimum wage here. We see one of our key words ought to and I'm gonna say 99% of the time when you see a positive or excuse me, A normative statement, it's gonna use should you're gonna see should And when you see that word automatically think normative. But it's nice to have these other backups because these are the next most common ones. Is seeing things like ought to do it this way or this is a bad idea. These are normative statements. Right? So keep your eyes open for those words and it'll make this a lot easier

