Unemployment Trends:Gender

Alright, so this next graph is really interesting as well. It shows the labor force participation of men and women over time. So what we're gonna see what, what can we definitely tell from the graph is that women have been joining the labor force, women have joined the labor force overtime while men have left the labor force over time. There's less men in the labor force comparatively. Uh since since the 19 fifties here and more women in the labor force since the 19 fifties. So why is this convergence happening here between the two? Well, it's generally easy to explain the increase of women in the workforce, right? Because in the 1950s a lot of women were homemakers, there was less women in the workforce in general, but that changed over time. Over time, more women have been going to college, more women have been participating in the labor force, especially since the 1970s. You can see this this uh steeper increase in the women in the labor force there. But what about men? Why are men leaving the labor force? What partially is because men are staying in school longer. So the longer you spend in school, you're not included in the labor force, even though you're in the adult population getting master's degrees, doctorates, uh spending a lot more time in school. So staying in school longer keeps you out of the labor force. People are having longer retirements, longer retirements. So if you're living longer, right, if you're living longer you're going to be an adult for a longer time and not included in the in the labor force, although you are an adult and you're just retired and now sometimes men are taking over the homemaker role. So more women are employed. There are men that are the homemakers, right? Men can be the homemakers now as well. We're back in the 1950s. That was a lot less likely. Okay. Um, so that's kind of explains away why some of these trends have been changing over time and it continues to be that way. We see that women are more and more likely to be going to college and men in the other direction are are less likely to go to college over time as well. So let's go ahead and take a pause here and we'll look at one more graph on the next

