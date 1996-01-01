Equilibrium and Shifts in Aggregate Demand

So now let's see what an increase in aggregate demand does we call this demand pull inflation? You'll see why when we get into it? We're gonna see that the prices are going to be going up with this increase in aggregate demand. Okay. It's gonna shift leading to higher long run equilibrium price. Okay. So let's go ahead and get down to the graph and let's see how a shift in our aggregate demand to the right is going to affect our long run equilibrium. So in this example we're saying there's an increase in defendant defense spending by the government. Okay, So there's an increase in government purchases. And remember government purchases are a part of our aggregate demand, right? We have consumption investment, government spending and net exports. So if the government spending is going up, our aggregate demand is going to shift to the right. So let's go ahead and start with our star shaped equilibrium for the for the original situation. Right? And you're gonna notice this is how a lot of these go. We're just gonna start with an equilibrium and see what happens when we shift. So here's our downward demand, double Ds short run aggregate supply and long run aggregate supply. Okay, So here's our original equilibrium right here where we have this price level price level one and G. D. P one, right? Our long run GDP equilibrium. And now we're gonna shift our aggregate demand to the right so our increase in defense spending by the government is going to shift our aggregate demand to the right and we're gonna have a new aggregate demand curve. Somewhere out here. Okay, aggregate demand. So this was aggregate demand one, here's aggregate demand two. Okay, so where's our short run equilibrium gonna be? Can you guys find it? Well, it's where our new aggregate demand curve touches our short run aggregate supply curve. That's going to be right here, where the red line crosses the short run aggregate supply curve, right at this point right here, this is our short run equilibrium short run up with EQ, short run equilibrium for our short run, uh equilibrium right there. So what's happened to the price level in the short run, this shift in aggregate demand is going to increase our prices right? There's more demand for for everything available in the for all the goods and services available. So it's gonna push the prices up and that's why we call it the demand pull inflation, The demand is pulling those prices up in this situation, leading to a higher level of GDP and notice what's happening at this point. This GDP is beyond our long run equilibrium. How is that even possible? Well, the trick here is that it shouldn't be possible, but what's happening is that there's over employment in the economy, there's over use of our resources. That's actually leading to what we call a hot economy were actually passed our long run equilibrium for a short period of time here, in this short run, What we're seeing is that there's over employment. Maybe people are working, there's a little bit higher wages or something, causing people to work, more businesses are seeing more profit and they're able to justify having this higher higher than normal uh GDP beyond our potential GDP in the long run. Okay, so in the short run we're able to push the price level up and the G. D. P past our long run equilibrium there. Alright, so now that we found our short run equilibrium, what did we say was gonna happen? The final step is that the short run aggregate supply is going to react to get us back to our long run equilibrium. So in this case our aggregate demand has shifted to the right. What's gonna happen with our short run aggregate supply? It's gonna shift to the left right. So now we're gonna draw a new short run aggregate supply where this was our first short run aggregate supply, Let's draw a new one. And remember we're gonna be keeping our long run aggregate supply constant in these examples. So we're looking to find our this point right here, that is going to be our new long run equilibrium where our aggregate demand curve is touching that long run equilibrium. So what we're gonna do is we're gonna draw a new short run aggregate supply to the left here, that goes through that point and draw it a little better, just like that, and that's going to be our new short run aggregate supply, that this, remember. It takes a little time for this shift to occur for it to adjust back into our long run equilibrium. So now we've reached our long run equilibrium up here. Long run equilibrium. And what's happened to the price because of this increase in aggregate demand? What? We've have another increase in the price and our long run equilibrium has a higher price level at the same long run GDP here. Okay, so what's happened here in the short run, we had a higher price, higher GDP, right, we were able to push past our long run equilibrium G. D. P. And in the long run, what's happening here? The price increases again. Higher price back to our stable amount of long run GDP there. Okay, so we're back to this G D P R long run equilibrium, G D P G D P one in this situation. Cool. So notice this isn't too too tough. We're following that three step process first. We're gonna shift the aggregate demand, either left or right, we're gonna find our new equilibrium in the short run and then we're going to shift the short run aggregate supply the opposite way from the aggregate demand. Alright, let's pause here and let's move on

